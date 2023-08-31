Amid the debate over data centers, the touting of the benefits promised by the next big mixed-use development, and grinding study of new zoning rules that will shape the county’s future, important work is being done to preserve the contributions of previous generations.
This marks the 50th year that the Loudoun Preservation Society will distribute grants to support the renovation, preservation or recognition of the county’s often overlooked historic treasures. The contributions may be small—$500 to $5,000—but the impact goes beyond the cumulative total nearing $900,000. While many of Loudoun’s best known historical attractions—including Oatlands, the George C. Marshall House, and the Loudoun Museum—have benefited from the society’s support, so have many lesser-known sites. The most recent round of giving supports work to bring new life to a Lincoln church built by newly freed slaves after the Civil War and provides funding to replace plywood-covered windows in a similar former church in Leesburg, while also underwriting programs to expand access to historic records and call attention to historic and preserved farms that continue the county’s agricultural traditions.
The work is a continuation of the efforts championed by a band of preservation activists in the early 1970s, a time when visions of today’s Loudoun would have been unimaginable. We are fortunate that, despite the massive changes across the landscape, a dedicated group of community leaders continues that passion for stewardship that ensures our heritage will not be so easily erased or forgotten.
