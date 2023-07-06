The Board of Supervisors is heading into the home stretch of its term. With eight of its nine members hoping to return for another four years on the dais, their time might be better spent on setting the next board up for success than working through the items still sitting on the to-do list.
The board’s term was largely defined by their leadership in meeting the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, which swept the globe three months after they settled into their seats. Suddenly, the work was no longer focused on forming new development policies, planning public facilities, or debating budget priorities; it shifted to providing emergency services to residents and helping to keep businesses afloat. Not since the real estate collapse that followed the savings and loan crisis in the late 1980s had a Loudoun board faced such potentially devastating economic conditions. That crisis resulted in fundamental changes to the county’s fiscal policies; the impact of this one was muted by the influx of millions of dollars in federal aid, leaving government operations largely unscathed.
But with the pandemic behind them, supervisors have some big issues on their table—among them, the rewrite of the county zoning ordinance, the push to unionize the public workforce, the promotion of affordable housing options, and the need for thoughtful tax reform to counter the dependence on data center revenue while ensuring other community taxpayers see benefits from the ongoing windfall.
It’s not important that these issues be completed during the next six months. It is important they be done thoughtfully, thoroughly and correctly.
