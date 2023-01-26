This week the Loudoun County Planning Commission launched its review of the draft zoning ordinance. It comes after years of debate to develop a new countywide general plan and then after a couple more years of work by the county staff and a panel of advisors.
A few weeks ago, that effort resulted in the release to the public of the development regulations that form the core of the ordinance. It was a 376-page data dump.
Already the proposal has spurred concerns that it does too little to achieve some long-touted goals, including promoting affordable housing, preserving land for agriculture, and supporting business growth—all pretty fundamental elements of the ongoing debate over the county’s future.
Once adopted, these rules will be expected to dictate community development standards for the next two decades. At this stage, there is nothing more important that getting them right.
Already commissioners are feeling political pressure to quickly pass the package up to the Board of Supervisors before the local elections move into high gear. That’s a misplaced priority.
More than any other initiative, the new zoning ordinance will represent the legacy of this board. Every neighborhood and business will feel its impact. The review of the draft ordinance must be thorough and thoughtful, not rushed to meet an artificial and politically motived deadline.
That is the only way to assure the fall campaigns celebrate the culmination of the years of work to establish a new vision for Loudoun’s future. Without a dedication to that outcome, voters may instead be deciding who to elect to the next board to fix the missteps.
