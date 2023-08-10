With the state budget stalemate continuing, Loudoun’s school leaders this week were undertaking a final reshuffle to their own budget, having to act on the assumption that none of the extra support promised from Richmond will be arriving.
While state lawmakers continue to debate, with little demonstrated urgency, how to divvy up a surplus of more than $5 billion, local leaders were faced with making cuts needed to implement planned staff raises while also wrestling with a teacher shortage that could result in larger class sizes for many students. Those challenges come after the Board of Supervisors approved a $13 million supplement of local tax revenue to fill the state funding shortfall.
The revenue picture has never been rosier in Richmond, providing an ample stage for lots of election-year political theater. But, yet again Loudoun taxpayers are paying footing the bill and bearing the impacts of bi-partisan legislative failures.
Perhaps in November voters will make fiscal accountability a higher priority for those seeking to fill the statehouse seats.
