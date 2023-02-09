It’s not uncommon for the Purcellville Town Council to reject or ignore the advice of its expert advisors—from its finance team to its utility consultants to management gurus, and, of course, the town’s own staff. It’s a flawed culture that the town’s elections have perpetuated rather than fixed.
However, the most recent controversy goes beyond the risks of fanciful policy pursuits.
If true, the claim that the council leadership intentionally ignored the findings of two legal advisors and misled collogues in pursuit of winning votes for an action they were told would violate state law is an unconscionable breach of the public trust.
Sadly, it is not surprising that the council majority would dismiss the unusually strong and direct warning of the town attorney that their desired plan of action not only was improper but also could be viewed as criminal wrongdoing. Too often the council rejects advice it doesn’t want to hear, usually blaming the messenger for some measure of ineptitude.
Instead, it appears the leadership latched on to a much-desired conflicting second opinion, even if informally given by a party not familiar with the details of the issue. Yet when one of the commonwealth’s most respected municipal law attorneys notified them of the errant recommendation and confirmed the findings of the town attorney, they apparently returned to the gameplan of ignoring unwanted advice—and shielding the offending information from public scrutiny.
Now it will be left to the court to sort out the mess.
Last week in this space, we suggested a strategic retreat might help the new council find its footing and set the stage for a productive term. However, the hope that the Purcellville council could embrace a collaborative spirit that generally is a hallmark of Loudoun’s small-town governments seems even more out of reach.
