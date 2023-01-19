A Board of Supervisors majority this week voted to adopt new boundaries for the high noise zone around Dulles Airport.
The update came after months of strong opposition by residents in neighborhoods that have experienced sharp increases in noisy overflights as the airline industry rebounded from the pandemic slowdown.
Their objections focus on the implications of being brought inside the high noise zone boundaries—ranging from concerns over their property values to costs of installing noise attenuations features. In adopting the new boundaries, supervisors approved an unprecedented maneuver to carve out 991 existing homes and another 1,100 that have been approved but not yet built from the high noise zone. That action doesn’t reduce the noise impacts the residents will experience, but will exempt them from requirements typically imposed in those areas.
The only real solution to their problem, county supervisors agree, is to alter the flight paths in a way that would lower the noise levels—most likely by redirecting traffic to routes that formed the basis of the previous noise projections. Those studies that predicted their homes would not be subject to the highest noise impacts.
As part of their action, supervisors committed to working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in hopes of establishing new flight path rules that would shift flights away from those neighborhoods. If successful, that effort likely would push more air traffic over land west of the airport—to an area that had been included in the previous high-noise zone, but, following the board’s action this week, now would be open to residential development for the first time. Already, applications to build more than 1,000 residences there are in the pipeline. That only sets up the prospects for more conflicts between residents and the airport.
However, some board members signaled their intent to bring the matter back for another vote in hopes that some other approach could be taken.
Clearly, the issue is not settled.
If supervisors are committed to pushing for new flight patterns, it makes little sense to adopt the noise zones—areas that dictate where new residential units are permitted to be built. If successful, those boundaries will be obsolete. Likewise, it is unwise to erase the existing high-noise zone boundaries if the goal is to direct more aircraft to those areas.
A better approach is to temporarily halt consideration of any new residential development on land covered by the former or new high-noise zones until the future flight paths can be confirmed.
Over the past 60 years, county leaders have worked to avoid conflicts with residential uses that would bring pressure to curtail the growth potential of Dulles Airport, long an important economic engine for the county and the commonwealth. That commitment must continue.
