The Board of Supervisors entered its term facing unprecedented economic uncertainty and, with the help of equally unprecedented federal assistance, aptly negotiated that crisis.
Despite the worries brought on by the pandemic, this board’s term is characterized by a very favorable financial climate. Population growth continued at a modest pace, tracking under 3% annually. School enrollment saw declines for the first time in memory. And commercial investment flowed in a rate unimaginable in most jurisdictions.
Those factors have contributed to largely stress-free debates over budget matters. Yet, that supervisors are nonplussed by the still climbing tax bills imposed on residents, continues to amaze.
While one might expect substantial savings to trickle down under those conditions, the average annual homeowner tax bill climbed to over $6,000 for the first time during this board’s term.
Looking ahead, economic analysts aren’t projecting a rosy picture for the next board, or even for this upcoming budget cycle. If those forecasts prove true, the next board—and the county’s residents—will be wishing more was done to shift the tax burden during the good times, as they will have far fewer tools at hand when times get tough.
But maybe the next board will demonstrate a greater level of remorse for digging deeper into residents’ pockets as they do so.
