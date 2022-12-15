The School Board on Tuesday launched a review of a series of school division policies with the goal of addressing criticisms laid out in last week’s special grand jury report.
In typical bureaucratic fashion, these changes are likely to take weeks or months to enact as the wordsmithing is put through the ringer of committee reviews and public comment sessions. While those changes may be necessary, it won’t be those policies that protect students in the schools’ hallways and bathrooms.
There are a few important things we have not yet heard from school leaders.
First would be clear instructions to the school-based staff that concerns about potentially dangerous behavior of any student should be immediately reported, along with clear direction that every case will be given serious review.
Second would be that administrators have begun a review of student records to identify those with patterns of violent behavior to be subject to more intense monitoring or to reassess their ability to interact safely among the general school population.
If more resources are needed to implement those kinds of protections, that’s an investment Loudoun’s tax-weary residents would likely support.
While a great deal of attention has been paid to the ways administrators tried to control the narrative and downplay the assaults in the public eye, the most disturbing finding in the report is that the attacks could have been prevented. At different points in these cases, the warnings of school-based staff members were ignored, or the staff members weren’t provided critical information about the students walking in their corridors.
In that context, the school division doesn’t need to start with a policy change; it needs a culture change.
