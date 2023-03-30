The Leesburg Town Council this week took another big step toward ensuring the continued prosperity of its historic downtown business district.
Perhaps it would have been easy to simply reject the public-private partnership redevelopment proposal that resulted from its exploratory solicitation a year ago. It’s a complex package of uses—each identified as top town priorities—that comes with a lot of unanswered questions about how, or if, they can sustainably mesh. The council instead opted to take on the hard work of finding those answers.
Perhaps more important was the council’s vote to begin the assessment of the scale of remediation needed at the long-abandoned downtown dump. It’s a recognition that the land won’t achieve a higher use as long as the status of the discarded material underneath remains a mystery. Hopefully, it also is a recognition that the town must ensure the site poses no environmental or health hazard. The don’t ask/don’t look strategies of previous councils was an abdication of that responsibility. It may very well turn out to be a costly undertaking, but it is not one a private landowner likely would be permitted to avoid.
These actions follow the council’s support for standing up a Main Street program to better coordinate downtown events and improvements. Although still in an exploratory, steering committee status, that effort already is demonstrating the benefits that will come from better coordination of historic district stakeholders.
Together these steps demonstrate not only that the council has a vision for the future of the downtown area, but the boldness to explore new ideas to achieve it. It’s a welcome change.
