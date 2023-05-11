The myriad events during the recently completed Small Business Week put a spotlight on the core of Loudoun County’s economy. News flash: It’s not about the data centers.
Actually, it’s really not even about the hundreds of small, often family-owned companies that form the foundation of our business community.
It’s about the people and their willingness to contribute to—and celebrate—the success of their fellow entrepreneurs. That camaraderie was on display in a variety of forums—from traditional venues including the Small Business Summit and Leesburg’s Business Awards ceremony to the gathering of mentors sponsored by Loudoun’s Coalition on Women and Girls.
Recognizing the need for mutual success was fundamental in the community’s efforts during the COVID pandemic, and likely will be again as the national economy teeters on the brink of recession.
While the data centers keep your Netflix movies streaming and credit card transactions processing, they don’t likely provide a job for your neighbor. That’s more likely to be provided by another neighbor—a business owner whose investment makes a difference in our community.
It’s a commitment that gets special attention this time of year, but one that shouldn’t be taken for granted no matter the economic cycle.
