The proposal to stand up a transfer of development rights program in Loudoun County is not a new one. Since the 1970s, conservation stewards have championed the concept as a valuable tool to both protect rural land and to make more efficient use of community resources by channeling growth into areas with the infrastructure to handle it.
However, at the time when TDRs were most in vogue among Loudoun planners, localities lacked the legal authority from the General Assembly to enact such a program. By the time Richmond came around on the issue, local leaders had moved on.
A key criticism of traditional TDR programs has always been the density-packing argument—that some neighborhoods would be required to absorb more growth while others get preserved viewsheds.
A key twist to Virginia’s TDR program today is that residential development rights from sending areas may be converted to commercial development rights in receiving areas. Under that concept, investors paying millions of dollars per acre to build data centers could achieve additional capacity on that land by protecting land county leaders target for preservation.
Of course, the best time to establish a program would have been during the development of a new comprehensive plan, but that opportunity yielded only a brief mention of the concept. And it likely would have been more impactful if it was enacted years ago and not as data center land and other areas of Loudoun’s growth zone reach buildout.
Even with those missteps, TDRs hold the potential to be a powerful tool in the county’s efforts to protect its rural economy and avoid the costs that unbridled development would bring. Success will require creativity and commitment, and we look forward to those talks
