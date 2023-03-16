For decades, Purcellville leaders had worked to preserve and enhance the town’s status as the economic and social hub—and de facto capital—of western Loudoun. Today, the town is going in a very different direction with inexplicable determination and speed.
Tuesday night’s decision to kill the county’s park and ride lot plans likely closes out once and for all the frustrating (for both sides) negotiations over the development of the Fields Farm property after more than two decades of planning.
While claiming it sought continued negotiations over the design of the much-needed Woodgrove High School access road—talks to which the county staff had already committed—the Town Council’s action actually precludes that goal. And it wasn’t accidental.
The council majority voted to “rescind” its approval rather than “reconsider” the vote taken at the previous meeting. As was explained to them, a reconsideration would bring the application back to the table for continued talks; rescission would effectively nullify it and the county would be required to file a whole new application should it decide to keep the project alive. Don’t expect that to happen.
Over the past several months, the land planned for nearly 30 years to become a centralized youth sports and community service center for western Loudoun instead has become the county government’s largest piece of surplus property—with no obvious public use remaining.
Put on the market, the largest undeveloped tract within a municipal boundary in western Loudoun would likely draw considerable developer interest and perhaps generate significant revenue to help offset the higher cost facing taxpayers to build the long-planned facilities elsewhere.
The council majority has made it clear that it holds itself blameless, the victims of malintent on the part of the county government, but outside of Town Hall that is a tough case to make.
