There are few industries in which the fortune of any single business depends on the success of its competitors. If you listen to Loudoun’s wine makers and growers, that interdependency is a foundational element of their efforts.
That special spirit of community is showcased annually when they gather, as they did last week, to celebrate their best work. Each year there is more to celebrate as the quality climbs and the accolades come from further afield.
Amid the clinking of crystal glasses and the extravagant picnic spreads that define the weekend winery scene that now attracts travelers from far beyond our region, it is easy to forget that it’s basically an agricultural pursuit. It’s grape farming, albeit with a lot of chemistry involved. A late spring freeze or an ill-timed wet spell can mean disaster for the year. The real work perhaps is not as glamorous at it appears from the tasting room veranda.
Yet the growth of the industry—and its impact on preserving agricultural land—could little have been predicted when county leaders two decades ago laid out plans to curb rapid development of the countryside by promoting rural uses that could provide landowners with an economic reason to not carve their property into subdivision tracts.
As development pressures increase, the successes of our farmers remain the best line of defense for the county’s long-championed preservation goals—more so even than any regulation a county board could seek to impose. We join in the salute to those who work so hard together to build it.
