The appointment of a new superintendent brings the opportunity for a reset in the divisive rhetoric that has dominated the School Board meeting room for the past three years.
We recognize it’s an opportunity that those with the loudest voices are unlikely to embrace, however it offers a platform for a productive community dialogue during the summer break—as well as an informative foundation for voters who will head to the polls in November.
It won’t be for this lame-duck School Board to strike out new policy initiatives in the few months remaining in its term; it must simply keep the ship afloat until turning over the helm to the next group of elected leaders.
In effect, the hiring of a new superintendent should be the start of a community conversation about the future of the division and actions needed to achieve the goals. That same conversation should help voters establish the qualifications they will seek from candidates.
What they’re likely to find is that the actual community priorities are not the same ones the elected leaders and their critics have been battling over. Making that discovery would be a great place to start the rebuild.
