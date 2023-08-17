The Leesburg Town Council is taking brave new steps in its oversight of development, adopting standards designed to achieve its planning goals while surrendering some elements of legislative control.
There were two examples last week. The council voted to allow larger (hotel-scale) “commercial inns” downtown without requiring special exception review by the Planning Commission and Town Council. It also established detailed standards for data centers that clear the path for administrative review of those structures. In both cases, the established rules are intended to ensure the uses are compatible with their surroundings and provide adequate features to support their operation.
While some may view the actions as a radical departure from the town’s traditional regimen requiring months of public review and debate for even simple development projects, they are a glimpse of the future.
The town is embarking on the creation of a new zoning ordinance in which even more uses will be governed by specific performance standards and allowed to move through the review process administratively. Under the approach, the town plan lays out a clear vision for the town’s future, and the zoning ordinance establishes the rules to implement that vision. Done correctly, the process provides more certainty both for developers and the public.
For those wanting to make sure the rules actually are done correctly, now is the time to get involved. Over the next 21 months, town leaders, with the help of a national consultant team, will be writing those regulations. The process will be long, tedious, and technical. The result will shape Leesburg for decades to come.