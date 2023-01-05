When it comes to the challenges facing Loudoun’s Board of Supervisors, running an effective meeting should be pretty low on the list of concerns. Yet, that was a featured element in Tuesday’s annual organizational meeting.
It resulted in an unfortunate “solution.”
Already under criticism for its unwieldy meetings that regularly require the county staff, the public, and even its own members essentially to work a double shift to keep up with their exploits, the board adopted policies to start its meetings an hour earlier, at 4 p.m., and then established a midnight deadline for when they should think about wrapping up the session. That effectively establishes an eight-hour window for its meetings, with the option to continue into the morning if a majority wishes to keep going.
That very same night the Purcellville Town Council also agreed to start its meetings earlier this year, at 6 p.m., and also to add a cutoff time when the members would have to vote to allow the meeting to run later. Their deadline is 9:30 p.m. The county’s Planning Commission requires a 10:30 wrap up with a hard stop at 11 p.m.
The board’s midnight curfew does little to promote efficiency or improve the quality of decision making and is a disservice to the staff members supporting their work and to the public trying to participate in their local government.
If the policy is an attempt to instill some welcome self-discipline, the bar is set far too low.
It might be enlightening—and helpful—for supervisors to know that the public doesn’t much care about what they say during their rambling meetings; it’s the actions that count.
