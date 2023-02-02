Four months ago, the Purcellville Town Council was provided with an independent management report that laid out recommendations to reset the council-staff relationship—replacing feelings of frustration and paranoia with a commitment to trust, respect, and civility.
One month into the new council’s term, it’s unclear whether that is still a goal at all.
If anything, the council’s meetings have become more combative and the council’s work more secretive—which is particularly disappointing for a group that once championed transparency.
The bickering among council members, the continued distrust—and too frequent belittling—of the town’s senior administrative staff, an aversion to the recommendations of outside advisors, and a demonstrated lack of understanding about some fundamental governmental responsibilities is a level of dysfunction not sustainable for any municipality, certainly not one seeking to retain its status as a triple-A rated operation.
Sadly, there is no evidence to indicate the council majority has even a whit of concern about how their conduct is viewed by others.
Currently, the council’s focus is on negotiations with the county government over two long-planned community investments and working to write a zoning ordinance amid the departure of the town’s planning director. It quickly gets more complex, with challenging fiscal year 2024 budget deliberations right around the corner. It’s difficult to see a productive outcome there under the current conditions.
Perhaps a good place for this new council to start is following the lead of its neighbors. The town councils in Leesburg, Lovettsville and Round Hill all have completed goal-setting retreats in recent weeks. Middleburg’s is coming up.
It would provide an opportunity for the council members to build a shared vision, set a road map for the year ahead, and establish expectations—for themselves and the staff tasked with implementing their priorities. Done properly, it would provide a foundation for a successful term—a term which is off to a very shaky start.
