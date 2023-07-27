Criticism of jet-setting public officials on trade junkets of questionable merit is hardly unusual.
Criticism swirling around reports on the travel of members of the current Board of Supervisors is rooted in something deeper. In large part, it is one more example of tone-deafness that the board has demonstrated through much of its term when faced with opportunities for fiscal prudence.
The preference for beachfront lodging and airplane seat upgrades presents a stark contrast to Board of Supervisors policies from yesteryear, such as one that prohibited the county from purchasing staff vehicles with FM radios. That effort to avoid any inkling of government extravagance was abandoned only when it began to require most expensive special orders to comply with the demands of frugality.
Was this trip to Africa an important public investment or an indefensible extravagance? Supervisors can make their case and voting taxpayers can cast their verdicts. That’s how these things work.
A different concern is having three elected representatives travel together to conduct public business at some remote, possibly undisclosed, but certainly not announced, location. With other recent controversies stemming from public officials participating in closed online forums focused on government policies and actions, board members should have heightened awareness of their responsibilities under the commonwealth’s open meeting laws and a desire to avoid even perceptions of impropriety. Apparently, they are deaf to those, as well.