On Sept. 29, 1995, the Dulles Greenway opened to traffic amid accolades that it represented a new paradigm for transportation infrastructure.
That certainly proved true.
Privately operated toll roads now are fully integrated into Northern Virginia’s road network—with more under construction. The paradigm shift, it turns out, was to give state leaders another tool to avoid their road-building responsibilities while driving up the cost of living for the region’s workforce. That’s not quite the result advocates were looking for.
Proposed toll rates climb to nearly 60 cents a mile for through traffic during peak hours—and, in the absence of distance pricing, higher per-mile rates for those traveling shorter lengths—in the latest request package.
With post-COVID changes to commuting demands, there should be little expectation for significant Greenway traffic increases. Traffic hasn’t just dropped on the toll road, but also on the other once-congested commuting arteries serving the same customer base. By further impeding traffic growth, raising toll rates is unlikely to represent a sustainable solution.
Debates around the Greenway have always centered its utilitarian value and the impact of toll rates. It’s time for the conversation to move beyond that.
Given the company’s extraordinary debt to bond holders, state regulators and legislators should question whether there is a rate-based model that can make the Greenway a viable operation under the greatly changed economic and community conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.