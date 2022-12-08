School Board members this week reacted quickly after an eight-month special grand jury investigation laid bare facts that should be horrifying to every Loudoun family who trusts the public school system with the stewardship of their children during the educational day.
Thirty-four hours after the graphic and damning report was released publicly, Superintendent Scott Ziegler was fired. The facts uncovered by the grand jury certainly justify that action—and more. They point to a concerted effort to protect the staff rather than the students entrusted to their care.
The process that was bemoaned by critics as a political witch-hunt when it began last spring resulted in an important public service. We now know that the actions and inactions of school personnel from the classroom to the top office on Education Court, the dysfunctions of the county’s court processes, and the impacts of the petty battles of elected office holders would have been left buried had the Attorney General’s Office not stepped in.
This student exhibiting the behavior of a sexual predator did not fall through the cracks. He was not unseen. The pleas of an exasperated mother, a warning from a grandmother, and a panicked alert from least one teacher all went ignored. Clearly there are points where intervention would have prevented one or both of the assaults. Instead, the lives of three young people and their families have been irreversibly altered.
The evidence, so far, is that School Board members were poorly advised—by the superintendent and other top administrators, their staff attorney, county prosecutors and law enforcement. But given the inexcusable conduct that occurred under their watch and their inability to uncover (or refusal to release) the facts of the cases—even after contracting a team of lawyers to do so—board members must question their own qualifications.
The public trust they campaigned to hold cannot not be delegated away. They share in the need for accountability. After months of silence and hiding behind shields of legal protection, that, too, needs to be quickly demonstrated.
