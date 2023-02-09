Editor: Starting in the 2000’s Loudoun County experienced exponential growth and became the fastest growing county in the U.S.
People moved here not just because the county provided safe neighborhoods, a growing economy, proximity to the metro area, and scenic, rural areas, but also because we had an excellent, nationally known school system.
Due to our expanding tax base, we could afford to offer teachers a better than average salary, and employed teachers that were knowledgeable and creative in order to develop curriculum and methods that put us light-years ahead of other systems. We did not buy into the federal Core testing program. Instead, we developed our own testing program – the Standards of Learning, with higher standards than those required by the federal government. Loudoun regularly scored as one of the highest districts on those tests. We had administrators from all over the nation visiting us to see what we were doing.
But now our school system is in disarray and known nationally for something other than the quality of our educational system. Yet, surprisingly, our teacher pay has risen, not diminished. Loudoun teachers are among those who receive the best pay and benefits in the state. In 2022 starting salary for a Loudoun teacher, with only a bachelor’s degree and no experience is $55,611. The median salary in 2022 for teachers across the state is $51,249. Beginning teachers in Loudoun make more than teachers with a minimum of ten to fifteen years’ experience, all without the need for collective bargaining. In fact, the current school board has already approved a salary of $55,889 for beginning teachers in the coming school year.
One teacher told Loudoun Now: “Collective bargaining is not all about the money.” She needs to review her history. Collective bargaining was a movement started by workers to force private business tycoons to provide better salaries and working conditions for workers. This was achieved by strikes, sabotage, and violence. Loudoun County is not a private business, but a publicly funded service paid for the taxpayers of Loudoun County. Nor does it need coercing, as evidenced by the currently proposed budget.
However, that teacher is correct concerning one thing: it “is not about the money.” History shows that once in place collective bargaining moves on to control other aspects. At risk is hiring, transportation, curriculum, special services, etc. The list goes on and on. Once you open the door to collective bargaining, community control is gone.
It is also expensive. Loudoun Now reported that Acting Superintendent Smith stated that schools need an additional $3.5 million and 14 full time staff to implement collective bargaining, $3.5 million dollars more in taxpayer money that could be better spent in student services.
Currently, Virginia is a right-to-work state, but political pressure makes it difficult for elected leaders to say “no” when unions constitute many votes and campaign contributions. I sincerely hope the residents of Loudoun pressure the School Board to cancel the collective bargaining initiative.
Karen LaBell, Lovettsville
(2) comments
A Karen that makes sense this may be a first for Loudoun County!
Well said, Ms LaBell.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.