In 1824, excitement was building in the United States for a visit by the Marquis de Lafayette. General Lafayette, as he preferred to be called, was invited by American friends, and a resolution of Congress, to tour the country he aided during the Revolution. Escaping political turmoil in France attracted Lafayette to the idea of spending a year as the “Nation’s Guest.”
Lafayette, a French citizen, believed in the American fight for freedom, and may have been further motivated to fight the British by the 1759 death of his father in battle against that country. He was offered the rank of major general in the Continental Army, and when he found that America lacked the funds to transport him across the Atlantic to join the war, he bought a ship and loaded it with guns, ammunition and other supplies. Despite little in the way of military experience, he was credited with excellent battle tactics, leadership and courage, helping to win the war for America. He was wounded at the Battle of Brandywine, but returned to service and was instrumental in the final campaign cornering Cornwall at Yorktown, ending the war.
The Loudoun “Committee of Arrangement”
After arriving in the United States in September 1824, Lafayette planned to see old friends and comrades from the army and visit sites of the battles where he fought. But he was inundated with requests from across the 24 states to visit cities and towns, including the Town of Leesburg. A group of prominent Loudoun men, taking the name “Committee of Arrangement,” gathered Dec. 14, 1824, to discuss extending an invitation to Lafayette. They adopted several resolutions:
“Resolved, that this meeting entertains the liveliest gratitude for the services of General Lafayette, the most profound respect for his character.”
“Resolved, That Messrs. Charles F. Mercer, Wm. T. T. Mason, and Lafayette Ball, be a committee for the purpose of waiting on General Lafayette, and of requesting him and his suit (his entourage) to honour this town by a visit, and by accepting its hospitality.”
These three men were well known and influential in Loudoun and beyond. Mercer was a member of Congress and the main force behind the C&O Canal. Mason was a nephew of George Mason and son of Thomson Mason, a signer of the Loudoun Resolves prior to the Revolution. Ball, who went by the name Fayette, was son of General Lafayette’s former aide-de-camp, Burgess Ball, and a relative and godson of George Washington, who gave him his name.
Another Committee resolution recommended the federal government recompense Lafayette for “…his early services, and unexampled sacrifices in the glorious cause of our independence, as may be worthy of his virtues, and of the gratitude of the freest and happiest people on earth.”
Lafayette Comes to Loudoun
With Mason taking the lead, the three men visited Lafayette at his hotel in the City of Washington. Despite the accolades and appreciation presented to Lafayette by Mason, they were told his schedule would not likely allow him time to visit Leesburg.
The Loudoun newspaper, The Genius of Liberty, reported on Lafayette’s travels, some of which came close to Loudoun. But the Committee of Arrangement did not give up hope, and on June 28, 1825, learned the general wished to visit the three living ex-presidents from Virginia. Luckily, one lived in Loudoun: James Monroe, who served in the Revolution with Lafayette, and who left office earlier in the year. By July 12, the newspaper reported that Lafayette would come to Loudoun.
On Aug. 6, Lafayette traveled to Oak Hill, Monroe’s estate south of Leesburg, with President John Quincy Adams, the general’s son, George Washington Lafayette, and personal secretary August Le Vasseur. According to Le Vasseur, after President Adams paid the toll and the carriage started across the Potomac River bridge, they heard a shout and were chased down by the toll keeper who told the president he underpaid. At that point the man recognized Lafayette and said he shouldn’t have charged the toll and that “…all gates and bridges were free to the nation’s guest.” Lafayette said he was traveling privately and paid the remaining toll amount.
After a two-day trip, Lafayette and Adams arrived at Oak Hill and spent several days with Monroe, walking around his farm and enjoying his company. It was probably a welcome break from their hectic schedules of the past year with Lafayette traveling from town to town while Adams was campaigning and assuming the presidency.
On Aug. 9, a contingent of Loudoun militia arrived to escort the men to Leesburg for a daylong celebration. In attendance were members of the Committee of Arrangement, local politicians, prominent citizens of Loudoun and an estimated crowd of 10,000 people. Lafayette was honored with multiple speeches and toasts, but seemed most taken with the participation of local children’s academies.
Lafayette warmly greeted a former Revolutionary War soldier, James Crook, according to local lore, who had served with him at Brandywine and was said to have assisted caring for him when the general was wounded.
In the evening, Lafayette and his entourage traveled north to Temple Hall for a reception held by William T. T. Mason and his wife. Mason’s two youngest daughters received an extraordinary honor when the three guests stood as their sponsors, or godfathers—Adams and Monroe for Mary Louise Mason and Lafayette for Mary Carroll, sometimes known as Mary Lafayette Mason. President Adams later expressed dismay at being placed in that position, but stood as sponsor or godfather, as requested.
From Temple Hall, the men finished what must have been an exhausting day by traveling to Belmont, east of town on the Leesburg Turnpike and home of Ludwell Lee, Lafayette’s aide-de-camp during the Revolution.
Lafayette’s Concern for Enslaved People
At each stop in Loudoun, as in most southern cities during his tour, Lafayette was served by enslaved workers at farms, hotels and plantations. This experience likely disturbed him, as he was steadfast in his belief that enslaving other human beings was wrong. Lafayette was quoted as saying “I would never have drawn my sword in the cause of America, if I could have conceived that thereby I was founding a land of slavery.” After the Revolution, he wrote to George Washington suggesting they buy land together where Washington’s enslaved could work as free laborers. Washington indicated interest in the idea but deferred discussion until they could talk in person, which never happened. Lafayette later began this experiment on land he purchased in the French colony of Cayenne (present day French Guiana).
Since 1825, though many histories have been written about Lafayette’s tour, few mention his visit to Loudoun. But the people of this once rural, but now booming, county have not forgotten the man who might have been their most famous guest.
In preparation for the 200th anniversary of Lafayette’s visit, NOVA Parks plans to unveil a new Lafayette Trail historical marker on Sept. 26 at Temple Hall Farm Park. Learn more at novaparks.org.
Paul McCray, a 31-year Loudoun resident, managed NOVA Parks in Loudoun County for many years, and continues his work as a park historian. In 2011, he received a Thomas Balch Library History Award.
