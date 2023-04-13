Ball’s Bluff Battlefield Regional Park, site of the largest Civil War action in Loudoun County and the third smallest National Cemetery in the United States, is a popular tourist attraction in the county. The 1861 battle is considered a pivotal point in the early part of the war, with Union casualties numbering 1,002 soldiers wounded, killed, captured or missing from the 1,700 on the battlefield.
The battlefield at the park looks much the same as it did during the battle. But for 150 years after the battle, the integrity of the cemetery and the land around it where the fighting took place were at risk from multiple proposals to move the interred bodies, and more recently, to develop the area for houses.
The first attempt took place in 1868, three years after the cemetery was established on five acres of land donated by Thomas Swann, Jr, builder of Morven Park and owner of the battlefield. Because the cemetery was overgrown and the surrounding fence in poor shape, the Department of the Army decided to move the 54 Union soldiers buried there to Arlington National Cemetery. However, that decision was not carried out, and subsequent improvements included replacement of the fence with a stone wall.
The land around the cemetery was bought in 1875 by Charles Paxton, who donated a perpetual right-of-way to the cemetery so that access from today’s Rt. 15 would be maintained. But legal access did not ensure practical access.
Soldiers who fought at Ball’s Bluff for the 15th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment toured the battlefield in 1900 and found the road to the cemetery almost impassable. The stone walls were overgrown with vines and had collapsed in places. Outraged that the final resting place of their comrades was in shambles, a complaint was filed with Army Quartermaster General M. I. Luddington by J. Evarts Greene, an officer of the 15th Massachusetts, and then editor of the Worcester Spy newspaper. Luddington responded that the cemetery was too small and of little significance. He wanted to close it and move the bodies to Arlington National Cemetery.
Letters of opposition came from near and far. It was a bipartisan effort: the local petition opposing the closure was signed mostly by local Confederate veterans. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, who was wounded at Ball’s Bluff, wrote to Secretary of War Elihu Root, imploring him to keep the cemetery at the battlefield.
Representative John Rixey of Virginia and Senator George Hoar of Massachusetts took special interest in Ball’s Bluff, and put pressure on Luddington and Root to keep the cemetery open. Hoar was particularly adamant, as his brother-in-law served with the 15th Massachusetts after Ball’s Bluff and died in the Battle of Antietam. The opposition was successful, and the controversy drew attention to the once-again poor conditions of the site. By 1901, a new stone wall was erected using local red stone, and in 1907 a formal easement was acquired to build a road with proper drainage from Rt. 15 to the cemetery.
In 1902, a petition circulated in Loudoun motivated Rep. Rixey to sponsor legislation for federal purchase of the battlefield, but his effort failed.
Consequently, the cemetery remained only lightly maintained for decades by the Department of the Army—a responsibility it tried numerous times to shift elsewhere. In 1943, 1947 and 1957 the cemetery was offered to the National Park Service, a federal agency responsible for some national cemeteries, but it refused to take over Ball’s Bluff. In 1950 and 1957, legislation was introduced to close Ball’s Bluff, but at the urging of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and county residents, Virginia members of Congress put a stop to those efforts.
The 100th anniversary of Ball’s Bluff in 1961 brought the battlefield into the spotlight, but it reverted to a little-known historic site for the next 20 years. That situation changed in 1981 when the Beus Corporation, a Swiss company, bought 475 acres around the cemetery, including about one-third of the 78-acres which made up the core of the battlefield. Although Beus had not announced any plans for the land, which was zoned R-1 for single family homes, there was little doubt a housing development was its intention. While the cemetery itself was not at risk, now being run by the U.S. Veterans Administration, the idea of it in the middle of a subdivision was not a popular thought for many.
One upset Loudoun resident was Hugh Harmon, a Civil War reenactor, and Loudoun County’s assistant director for Economic Development. Harmon spoke to Civil War groups, elected officials and anyone who would listen about what might become of Ball’s Bluff. He also printed 5,000 copies of New York Daily Tribune articles about the battle from October 21 to 28, 1861, to hand out around Loudoun.
To further draw attention to his cause, Harmon announced that he would stand vigil in Leesburg at the corner of King and Market Streets from the evening of Saturday October 17, 1981, to Sunday afternoon the next day. He wore a Union soldier uniform, carried a period musket and displayed a large American flag.
Word spread and others joined him—a few overnight, plus 60 people who arrived Sunday at noon. Most were reenactors who came from the Loudoun area, New York and Pennsylvania. His vigil was reported in the Washington Post and local newspapers, with interviews on the streets of Leesburg.
Perhaps a sense of urgency was felt by Harmon and others from the example of what happened to the land where the Battle of Ox Hill was fought in Fairfax County. The property was rezoned, with little opposition, for a large shopping mall in the 1970s, and now Fair Oaks Mall covers the battleground, except for a 4-acre park.
The media coverage and public pressure surrounding Hugh Harmon’s overnight vigil had a positive effect. In 1984, the developer, Potomac Crossing Limited Partnership, proffered 174 acres of the battlefield and surrounding area to the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority, now NOVA Parks. NOVA Parks bought an additional 55 acres in 2000 for $1.3 million. That same year, 76 acres of the battlefield, including the cemetery, were listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Ball’s Bluff National Historic Landmark.
The last piece of Ball’s Bluff was saved in 2014 when the Civil War Trust bought the Jackson House, a home that was part of the battlefield. The Trust then deeded the house and three acres around it to NOVA Parks.
Concerns about further development encroaching on the battlefield area led the Loudoun County Heritage Commission, in 2012, to seek an expansion of the Ball’s Bluff National Landmark to 3,300 acres. The request was approved by the Department of the Interior. The new boundaries take in the area to Edwards Ferry Road, riverfront land on both sides of the Potomac River, and Harrisons Island.
The sheer length of time entailed in saving Ball’s Bluff was extraordinary. The measures taken to protect it—from the initial donation of five acres for the cemetery in 1865, to the final acquisition of park land in 2014—involved hundreds of individuals. Being of different generations, they could not have acted in concert. Yet, they were united in their persistence to turn away threats to the viability of land historically significant to the nation, Virginia and Loudoun County. Instructively, the Ball’s Bluff experience demonstrates the need for constant vigilance to protect Loudoun’s valuable, unique features.
Paul McCray is a 31-year Loudoun resident. He managed various NOVA Parks in Loudoun, including the W&OD Railroad Regional Park for 20 years, and continues to work part-time for NOVA Parks as a historian. He is a 2011 recipient of Thomas Balch Library’s History Award. In Our Backyard is sponsored by the Loudoun County Preservation and Conservation Coalition. For more information about the organization, go to loudouncoalition.org.
