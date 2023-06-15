Those of us of a certain age find ourselves with ailments that are new to our experience.
You can either tough them out or go see your doctor. If you call the doctor’s office you will get an appointment that is routinely several weeks out (I’ve had it be as much as five months), so you get your share of toughing it out thrown in anyway.
Now the big day arrives and you report in. You explain your situation and not long afterwards the doc pulls out a pad and the question for you is “What pharmacy do you use?” You tell him/her, the conversation is over, and you ask someone for the location of the check out desk, which is often otherwise not easy to find, settle up, if needed, and you leave.
A day or two later you get notified by the pharmacy that your prescription is ready. You hustle over to the pharmacy, give your name and date of birth (I always knew mine, but now my wife informs me I recite it in my sleep; the whole medical profession identifies you based on that piece of information. Forget it and you might as well go directly to the funeral home of your choice.) and you get handed a bag. In the bag are one or more bottles of pills each of which is accompanied by related paperwork.
When you return home and start reading the paperwork you realize that it contains a very loosely written and random description that appears to address your interest in how/when to take the pills and what side effects you should be aware of, but is laid out more like the unassembled pieces of a jigsaw puzzle than you should ever have anticipated. It’s like that ad for spaghetti sauce, which tells you that you can’t see the ingredients, but trust the spaghetti company, they’re in there.
The potential side effects from your new purchase are spelled out at great length and are attention-getting, to say the least. Lack of energy and dizziness are routinely listed. Not good, but maybe doable. Irritability and mood swings; really? Avoid driving or other activities that require you to be alert; how the heck? Depression and possible thoughts of suicide; whoa, baby! And, if you are pregnant, or planning to get pregnant, you simply can’t use the med whatever that may mean for the health issue you went to the doctor for in the first place.
I don’t know about you, but at this point I’m about ready to put this bottle on a shelf—and that’s even before I read the laundry list of other drugs, the names of which I can’t relate to and I’m told I can’t use with the other ones I just brought home.
[Steve Robin is a retired attorney, a resident of Loudoun for over 45 years, and an observer of life for considerably longer than that.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.