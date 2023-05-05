People today enjoy the green surroundings of Algonkian Park in eastern Loudoun, and the W&OD Trail stretching across the County to Purcellville. But the land on which these open-space recreational resources stand could have been devoted to industrial uses if mid-20th century plans had been implemented. Loudoun’s face and nature would be fundamentally different had those plans not been ill-fated.
The story starts with a 1954 proposal by Potomac Electric Power Co. to build a power plant on 500 acres the company bought along the Potomac River near Sterling. To construct and operate the facility, PEPCO needed three main things: governmental permits and endorsements, a supply of coal to fire the steam-generation units, and a supply of water for cooling them.
In the mid-1950s, Loudoun was a sparsely populated place of farms, with about 23,000 residents on its 520 square miles. (In comparison, the County currently is home to almost a half-million people.) With nearly all open Loudoun ground in agriculture, local leaders could not imagine the future development of the County, given that open land seemed in endless supply. In any case, the lure of potential tax revenues nearing $1 million per year made PEPCO’s proposal highly popular in the County.
Governmental Actions
PEPCO was awarded a required permit from the State Corporation Commission, and the Loudoun Board of Supervisors voted to “heartily approve the action of the County Board of Zoning Appeals” in granting PEPCO a use permit for the power plant. “Ninety-eight percent of the people in the County favor having PEPCO here,” said Loudoun Board Chairman H.C. Thompson.
Groups expressing their approval of the power plant included the Purcellville Town Council, the Loudoun and Leesburg Chambers of Commerce, the Loudoun Bar Association, and the Loudoun Farm Bureau. The Round Hill Volunteer Fire Department offered its “full support in doing anything possible to help get the plant.” Apparently, no concerns about environmental issues, including air and water pollution, were voiced locally.
The Water Supply
Adjacent to the power plant, the Potomac would be the obvious water provider. In operating the steam generation units, following the continuous cooling function, the plant would pump back to the river approximately eight hundred thousand gallons of warm water per minute.
Critics of the plant spoke of the environmental damage to the river, because the huge amounts of warm water would raise its temperature. PEPCO engineer L.W. Cadwallader recognized that fact, but claimed the increase would be less than one degree at normal flow, and only seven degrees at minimum flow. “We don’t consider it a serious matter,” he said, and “frankly, the water is so polluted now, we can’t use it without purifying it. The water will return to the river in better condition than when we took it.” Despite those assurances, public works officials in Washington, DC and others were concerned the warm water would promote bacteria growth, especially in the summer, endangering the city’s water supply; the expressed apprehensions were shelved. The Army Corps of Engineers, the regulatory agency of the nation’s waterways, never reached the point of ruling on PEPCO’s plan. While they said PEPCO’s discharge would likely affect the taste of the water, they didn’t believe it would be unhealthy.
The Coal Supply
In 1956, the C&O Railroad purchased the W&OD Railroad, a quiet, short line railway running from Rosslyn and Alexandria to Purcellville in western Loudoun. The system would serve the new power plant with 40 carloads of coal daily via a connector track from the W&OD in old Sterling. Significantly, the C&O also bought 1,550 acres of land around the plant site, planning to offer that property at low cost to brick manufacturers, steel companies, and other heavy industries, which would ship their products on the trains leaving the plant.
The power plant would expel exhaust, including microscopic particulates, from the coal-burning process through several 400-foot towers, with a 700-foot tower to be added later. Yet, there was only limited discussion reported in hearings, or the media, about air quality. Health effects of emissions from fossil fuel-burning power plants were just starting to be recognized; the first federal air quality legislation was enacted in 1955, but only provided funding for research on the issue. Eight more years would elapse before the Environmental Protection Agency was empowered by the Clean Air Act of 1963 to establish air pollution controls through Air Quality Implementation Plans adopted by the States. Pollutants also would have emanated from the ancillary manufacturing plants on the C&O’s 1,550 acres, but plans for those factories were too incomplete to evaluate their potential air quality effects.
The Reality
The concept thus was not just a power plant; it was an integrated, major industrial complex coordinated by PEPCO and the C&O Railroad on 2,050 acres of riverfront and nearby land in eastern Loudoun. But there was an anomaly in PEPCO’s plan: the electricity generated in Virginia was intended for customers located in Maryland. Why, then, did PEPCO not propose to build the plant on Maryland’s Potomac shoreline? That’s what resentful Maryland interests wanted to know. In their view, expressed in a letter to PEPCO by Gov. Theodore McKeldin, PEPCO’s Maryland customers essentially would be providing tax revenues to Loudoun County. The pressure Maryland applied succeeded, and PEPCO “rerouted” the plant. In 1959, the Dickerson Power Plant commenced business across the river, 3.6 miles from Lucketts. It operated for about 60 years, until shut down in 2020. Part of its legacy is troublesome: A 2011 study by the nonprofit Clean Air Task Force calculated that Dickerson plant emissions were responsible annually for 32 deaths, 53 heart attacks, 20 incidents of chronic bronchitis, and 520 asthma attacks.
The Aftermath
The C&O Railroad kept the W&OD, which was foundering, and used it as part of an executive training program. In 1968, the W&OD was abandoned, its right-of-way sold to Dominion Power. Ten years later, NOVA Parks purchased the right-of-way, and converted the railbed to the W&OD Trail.
PEPCO used the 500 acres for an employee golf course and recreation park. When this interim use became too expensive to maintain, PEPCO sold the property to NOVA Parks, which renamed it Algonkian Regional Park, saving the land from development.
The 1,550 acres planned for industrial uses near the plant eventually were sold by the C&O, and became the community called Cascades.
It is not difficult to imagine eastern Loudoun’s appearance and nature had the PEPCO/C&O plans materialized. Instead of Algonkian Park, there likely would be an abandoned power plant, looking much like the Dickerson Plant, with its prominent smokestacks. Instead of residential/commercial Cascades, there possibly would be Loudoun’s own rust belt of abandoned factories. The W&OD tracks likely would have been removed, and the W&OD Trail established, but much later, assuming NOVA Parks could purchase the right-of-way. In the end, the 2,050 acres involved in the PEPCO/C&O plans were saved from development. Just how the land became available for purchase and preservation, at the least, is an unconventional story.
Paul McCray has lived in Loudoun County for 31 years. He managed various NOVA Parks in Loudoun, including the W&OD Railroad Regional Park for 20 years, and continues to work parttime for NOVA Parks as a historian researching and telling the stories of park history. He is a 2011 recipient of Thomas Balch Library’s History Award. Phil Ehrenkranz is editor of In Our Backyard, which is sponsored by the Loudoun County Preservation and Conservation Coalition. For more information about the organization, go to loudouncoalition.org.
