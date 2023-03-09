On a breezy February day, I ventured onto the W&OD Trail just west of the Leesburg Bypass to see what birds might be enjoying the weather. Two red-shouldered hawks entertained me with their aerial courtship display, while chickadees, Carolina wrens, downy woodpeckers and many other species called from the bushes and trees.
Any time of year, the W&OD offers walkers a welcome glimpse into the natural wonders of Loudoun County, from rock outcrops and a large quarry to fields, forests and streams. On both sides of the trail, I enjoyed a view of fast-flowing streams, bubbling over rocks, bordered by some huge white-barked sycamore trees.
The gentle grade, with no steep hills, reflects the history of the trail as a railroad bed. The section I walked along in February was sometimes built up to form a narrow ridge, and in others, blasted through the greenstone rock that forms the geological barrier between eastern and western Loudoun County. I hardly noticed that the trail was slowly climbing to its peak of 606 feet. The 23 miles of the W&OD in Loudoun County, ending in Purcellville, provides a glimpse of the county’s varied terrain and ecology.
There is a lot of nature to observe all along the trail. On satellite images you can see the trail as a ribbon of green, often trees and shrubs, even in built-up areas. Naturalists have reported seeing well over 100 kinds of birds along the trail, for example, and a large number of both native and non-native plants.
In walking just a mile or so along the trail at the eastern edge of the county, I passed through a microcosm of ecological succession, the sequence of plants that naturally colonize open fields as they begin their evolution to forest. Grasses and showy goldenrod and asters formed the first stage. In the fall, I noticed the bright red leaves of both shining and staghorn sumac, where shrubs were taking over from the herbaceous plants. Birds such as beautiful yellow goldfinches were flocking to their fruits. At another point, beautiful stands of red cedar, with oaks and other trees of mature forest in their understory, marked the beginning progression to a forest.
Wherever the trail crosses wetlands and streams, native willows and sycamores grace the banks. Some more open streambanks, such as those involved in stream restoration projects in Leesburg, may have jewelweed, and even the bright red cardinal flower. If you see jewelweed in fruit, stop and enjoy a few minutes gently squeezing the fruits to have them pop and forcefully eject their seeds.
Although the history of the trail has resulted in a concentration of non-native weeds along the right-of-way, native plants still flourish and provide links to its history. For example, where the trail passes through abandoned farmland, rows of black walnut, box-elder and hackberry mark old field edges. A variety of maples, oaks and hickories give hints of the future of the local forests.
Accessing the trail from Hampshire Park in Ashburn, I saw native vines, including native clematis, beautiful in both flower and fruit, and native grapes, which provide food for birds and small mammals. Sassafras, Virginia creeper and poison ivy added to fall colors, and also feed wildlife. Grasses are more subtle, but also beautiful—the blue-green broomsedge, which turns golden in winter, bottle-brush grass with long awns that make it look like filmy brushes, and purple-top, abundant with tiny dark purple flowers and fruits.
Non-native plants, unfortunately, have proliferated as well: Tree-of-heaven, a major host of the insect pest, spotted lantern fly, for example, and many invasive shrubs and small trees, such as privet, Bradford pear and autumn olive. Nova Parks historian Paul McCray noted to me that catalpas and princess trees are found especially near old railroad stations. Their fluffy fruits were used as early “bubble-wrap,” and opening packages for inspection allowed their seeds to spread.
My winter walks on the W&OD route revealed an abundance of birds, especially visible without the leaves on most of the trees and shrubs. Flashes of white tail-feathers caught my eye as I flushed a flock of juncos from the grass, often with white-throated sparrows, both birds that spend their winters here and nest much farther north. Woodpeckers, from the diminutive downy to the Woody Woodpecker-like pileated, are easy to see on the gray bark of trees. An occasional bald eagle may soar past, starting to build its nest in January. Brilliant red cardinals and bright azure bluebirds and blue jays add color to the mostly brown and gray winter landscape.
So, the next time you are on the trail, take some time to look around you. You may find a bird’s nest in the vines in a chain link fence as I did, or a bright flower hidden in the grass along the trail, or enjoy the vivid colors of Virginia creeper high in a tree in the fall. Listen for the birds, and a stream rippling over the rocks, and consider volunteering for a group to help remove invasives from the right-of-way along the trail and plant more natives.
For more information about the trail, see the Northern Virginia Regional Parks website, Washington and Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park | Nova Parks and the map on Loudoun County’s GeoHub; go to “Enjoy Loudoun,” and then to “Take a Trail Ride.” Though a bit dated, the latter provides much current information. The Friends of the W&OD also has a helpful website: FOWOD (wodfriends.org).You can learn more about the history of the railroad and the trail in two previous articles in this column: The Rise and Demise of the W&OD Railroad, May 19, 2022, and The W&OD’s Odyssey from Rail to Trail, Sept. 22, 2022, both by Paul McCray.
Emily Southgate is a historical ecologist/botanist who lives in Loudoun County. She is the author of “People and the Land Through Time: Linking Ecology and History.” In Our Backyard is sponsored by the Loudoun County Preservation and Conservation Coalition. For more information about the organization, go to loudouncoalition.org.
