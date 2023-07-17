Editor: After reading Renss Greene’s excellent and very detailed piece on the Greenway toll increase request, I cannot for the life of me understand why David Reid is supporting TRIP II here.
It seems to me as a business owner (for over 15 years) to be very simple—TRIP II was acquired to be a collateral asset for other business investments by their owners, they mortgaged it to the maximum available, and then they got caught with their pants down after COVID happened and traffic counts went in the toilet. Bottom line? In my opinion, TRIP II over-leveraged their asset, and now they can't make the payments.
Over the course of the past 45 minutes (while I should have been doing other work) I did some very rudimentary research and determined:
1: In 1995, TRIP II opened the Greenway on a concession that was supposed to expire in 2036 – a typical 40-year lease arrangement. The reported cost of the road was $ 315 million, with the majority of that being financed.
2: In 1999, TRIP II borrowed $525 million dollars, in what appears to be a refinance of their original instrument, plus … something? Not sure. Maybe that was preparing to construct the third lane—who knows. TRIP II is in no way transparent with the people of Virginia, and that's a problem for them. More on that later.
3: In 2005, Atlas Arteria, an Australian company that focuses on private toll roads, purchased 100% of TRIP II (both the asset and the concession) for $617 million in their previous corporation instantiation known as Macquarie Infrastructure Group. They then immediately issued an additional $592 million in bonds that same year. Their TRIP II debt as of their 2022 statement is $1.12 billion.
Did the third lane cost $500 million? I'm struggling with that, but maybe? Oh, and by the way, while they were doing this, they got VDOT to support an additional 20 years on their concession—so now they own the road until 2056 to cover their additional borrowing. Sweet deal.
4: So, I've found that it sometimes helps to put things in perspective against like things. Roll up the debt numbers, and you’ll see that a $315 million construction project is now over a billion dollars in debt.
I have an MBA, but I don’t need one to figure out that either someone doesn't know how to run a business or someone was counting on the gravy train just continuing on down the tracks while they got rubber-stamped by the State Corporation Commission at every intersection. Anyone with a grade school math class in their background can see that, unless that additional third lane cost more as much as an aircraft carrier, Atlas Arteria used the Greenway as collateral to go buy other stuff, and now that traffic counts are down, and revenue isn't meeting projections, they expect us to pay their bills. There’s no way you can add up their (alleged) annual operating losses in their income statements over the past 10 years and explain $700 million in borrowing. No way.
I would love to be proved wrong, but TRIP II is too stubborn to make their case in public. Typically, when someone won't show their numbers, it's because they have something they don't want people to see. If all of this borrowing was done strictly to support the Greenway upgrades and maintenance, and therefore is legitimate, TRIP II needs to embark on a publicity campaign and show us the money.
5: In addition to their travails with this road, Atlas Arteria's shareholders are protesting a $3 billion purchase of two-thirds interest in the Chicago Skyway last year. The recent (May) shareholders meeting was quite the soiree. Apparently, there’s a full-blown stockholder revolt going on.
Here’s a question for Del. David Reid, who has (for many years now) been carrying some serious water for TRIP II/Atlas, while he's been throwing the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors under the bus at the same time: If I could run these numbers in 45 minutes, why couldn't you, and what do you know that I don’t?
(2) comments
Excellent summary which after 45 minutes of efforts seems like more than any of our BOS or delegates have done! They may not make an operating profit but they sure made a financing profit which also gives them leverage to get more income from our financially inept representatives. No doubt when they increase cash flow they will refinance again. You missed the part that we under-assess this "all in Loudoun" asset. I guess the campaign donations were substantial! When do we elect more competent people??????????????
Excellent editorial and point on. I do not think the Greenway has ever made a cent of money, it has been totally underutilized it's entire life, because it has always been too expensive for the normal person to afford.
I am not sure what Virginia's fascination is with building roads, taxing us to build those roads and then selling them (Beltway Express lanes come to mind) and never collecting any of the toll proceeds.
We need to revolt and just stop using the greenway. Also county and state employees using county and state vehicles should be prohibited from using the greenway unless it is a true emergency and they are responding in an emergency capacity.
Block the road off and let it rot, like parking garages at Dulles, and probably Metro there is no financial benefit to the citizens of LOCO
