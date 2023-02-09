As I woke to the sound of my alarm on Jan. 11, I was met with the same typical headlines: “Biden admin torched by Rep. Gary Palmer over potential gas stove ban: 'Desire to control American's lives'” and “How Montana Took a Hard Right Turn Toward Christian Nationalism.” While this hyper-partisan and nationalized rhetoric might make flashy, attention-grabbing headlines, they leave Americans like me, politically active members of Gen Z, disillusioned. Sure, ominous fear mongering gets more clicks, but does it do anything to create a well-informed voting population?
GenVoterZ, a new nonprofit, nonpartisan organization based in Loudoun County, recognized this problem and is filling this political awareness gap by empowering current and future voters to be civically engaged through education. So, when one of GenVoterZ’s founders, Danielle Matson, invited me on the “Richmond Bound” trip Jan. 23 to discuss issues important to Gen Z with elected officials, I enthusiastically agreed.
Along with six other Loudoun high schoolers, we departed Loudoun before sunrise and arrived in Richmond as legislators began their workday. After a warm welcome and breakfast with our hosts, Del. David Reid (VA-32) and his Chief of Staff, Dan Bianco, we gathered for a Capitol tour. While wandering the halls, I gained a deeper understanding of the America our founding fathers envisioned. Whether embodied in the faces adorning the walls and statues or the meeting spots interspersed throughout the capitol, the conspicuous symbolism and the very structure of the building made clear that our institutions were designed so revolutionary ideas could bring people together, not drive them apart. Indeed, towering over the old chamber hangs another symbol of historic renewal: a painting of post-Civil War legislators creating a new progressive Constitution out of the aftermath of Virginia’s bloodiest chapter.
After our tour, we crossed the threshold of the old rotunda into the gallery of the House of Delegates and moved to matters of the present day. Our group was introduced on the floor, and we witnessed a House debate firsthand. I didn’t have to look far to see the partisan fractures within our state; even Reid’s chief of staff discussed the challenges of passing legislation through a Republican-controlled House and a Democratic-controlled Senate. Nonetheless, he expressed optimism on specific bipartisan policy priorities and emphasized that despite division on the surface, progress is made possible by everyone’s shared identity as a Virginian.
While our look into the General Assembly proved edifying, we wanted to interact directly with lawmakers. So we spoke with Democrats, Republicans, and independents, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Secretary of Administration, Lyn McDermid; Sen. Barbara Favola (VA-31); Del. Irene Shin (VA-86), Reid and many other staffers and lobbyists. What impressed me most was that each person shared a unique perspective, such as McDermid’s objective of improving cybersecurity, Shin’s focus on expanding AAPI representation, and Reid’s emphasis on bettering education.
Speaking with a representative from the administration and individual legislators helped me realize that Virginia needs every single one of these distinct voices to make decisions, including mine and the collective voice of GenZers. More importantly, it helped me realize that as Virginia becomes more diverse, we all must embrace and encourage diversity of thought while destigmatizing political discourse. This path forward may not be the easiest or most agreeable approach to progress, but it is undoubtedly the right one. Put simply, our partisan divisions must be reframed as a strength based upon our democratic ideals. Through collaboration and compromise, we could create a better future, no matter what the headlines may tell us.
Arjun Setty is a high school junior at Potomac Falls High School and the Academies of Loudoun. As a student passionate about finance and policy making, he serves as a student representative on the LCPS Equity committee, the Policy and Activism Chair of the Loudoun County Youth Advisory Council, an LCPS student school board representative, and the Student Body President at PFHS. Outside of policymaking, Arjun is the CEO of a fintech startup, Minvest, participates in DECA, and plays for his school’s Varsity Ice Hockey team.
EXCELLENT INPUT! Stay involved and help others to fully understand that the only way our country can be ruled by, of and for the people is when we DON'T relinquish "OUR" responsibilities to the two parties.
