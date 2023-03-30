I am a parent. I am a teacher. I am an American. So, it should come as no shock that it is yet another week and we are experiencing the ramifications of yet another mass shooting. I have had to deal with this in every facet of my life, as have most Americans, because at this point mass shootings are so ubiquitous, they’re as American as apple pie.
On Tuesday, I was afraid to drop my daughter off at school, and I was heavy hearted as I walked into work because I knew I would have to face the questions from my students asking, yet again: When is enough going to be enough? Why isn’t anyone doing anything?
This generation has grown up practicing lock down drills and marching for their lives knowing they are not truly safe in schools, on college campuses, at movie theaters, or at shopping centers, at concerts or parades, or in their own houses. They are emotionally exhausted, they are continually devastated, and perpetually baffled at the lack of leadership from the adults in positions of power to do something to actually protect them. So, they organize. They march. They walk out. They protest. These young kids, many of whom don’t have the power to vote yet, see these actions as a way for their voice to be heard.
After the shooting in Nashville, community organizers were attempting to show their solidarity with the outrage and dark sadness the students in our own community feel. But instead of being able to create a safe space for students to express their feelings in having to grow up in a world where they don’t feel safe, opposing community groups Moms for Liberty (M4L) and LoCo Conservative turned a moment of collective mourning and community into something hateful.
A Facebook event was started to call all interested people to show up out front of high schools and show their solidarity with those in Nashville and across the country who have been affected by gun violence. Members from M4L and LoCo Conservative and others took to Twitter and Facebook and called for the “names and addresses of those people” (emphasis mine), those organizing the event for students and community members, to be obtained because they took issue with this event.
My question is: Why? And to what end? Why do you want the names and addresses of organizers who are trying to do something about gun violence for our students and community?
These bigoted groups are bringing in the alleged gender identity of the mass shooter in Nashville, when that has absolutely nothing to do with the issue at hand: gun violence.
It is gun violence which is now the number one killer of kids in America. Do you not get that? Our kids are dying. Our kids are afraid. And instead of rallying together as a community on something that I think we can all agree on, the safety and protection of our kids, these groups turned it into something hateful. I am so beyond disgusted, and you should be too.
We do not need this kind of rhetoric at any moment in our country or county, but especially now. Our kids' lives are on the line and elected officials are claiming there is nothing to be done because “criminals are going to be criminals”. Why are we not coming together? Why, instead, are you using this tragic moment to further fuel your hate speech?
I am devastated that this is what it has come to. I am devastated that adults can’t put away their hatred for the greater good and safety of our children.
So, I call on M4L and LoCo Conservatives to act in accordance with what they claim to be their sole aim “protecting kids”. I will say it again: the number one killer of children in America is guns. Well, then start supporting candidates and organizations that are calling for common sense gun reform. Start helping students find an outlet for their outrage because they are the ones living and dying with the consequences of our actions. Help them organize rallies. Help them learn how to register to vote. Help them. Just stop hating and start actually helping the kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.