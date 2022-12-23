In April, Governor Youngkin signed a bill into law under the guise of “parental rights” and “transparency” in education. Now, with the Jan. 1 deadline to comply looming over school districts, Loudoun County has rolled out Policy 5055. English seems to be the subject most affected by this law and the subsequent policy.
As an English teacher in Loudoun County, I have spent the better part of the past few weeks in meetings regarding the law, reading the verbiage, and trying to understand exactly what the intent is because it definitely is not about “parental rights” and “transparency.”
This law and Policy 5055 are an attempt at censorship, acting as a dog whistle to a fringe subset of parents and political groups whose aim is to undermine educators and public education as we know it.
In order to adhere to this law, English teachers must have two educators read any book they plan on teaching, be it to the whole class, in book clubs, or even on a curated list for independent selection. The two reviewers are to read the books and flag them if there is content that falls under one or more of the following four categories: lewd nudity, sexual excitement, sexual conduct, and/or sexually explicit content.
These categories, as defined by the law and the Virginia Department of Education, are vague at best and absurd at worst. And furthermore, it undermines the expertise and professionalism of English teachers because absolutely no book can be judged by an excerpt taken out of context.
For instance, I am currently teaching “Night,” and it is a book I have been assigned to review. Under the definition provided for teachers to review books, I would have to flag the “Night” for “lewd nudity.” The book is the true story of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel. The scene that would get it flagged depicts the experience of prisoners, upon entrance into Auschwitz, where they have to strip naked in an effort to dehumanize them. If you flag this book for a scene taken out of context, you are missing the entire point of the text.
And do not be mistaken, this law and policy do not give parents more rights; they have always had the right and ability to request an alternate text be available for their student for any reason. Nothing has changed in that regard. What parents do not have the right to do is ban a book and deny access to it for every other student, but that seems to be where we are headed with this type of legislation and policy in Loudoun.
Already, this year, there have been several attempts to ban books at the high school level. And that is what we are talking about. The vast majority of material taught that contains content from the four categories are only taught at the high school level. At the school where I teach, a parent started the process to remove a book that his student chose for independent reading, meaning this was not assigned by a teacher, simply because the parent did not think the book in question should even be in the classroom.
That is not the right of one single parent to make that decision for every other student. In fact, forging ahead with this policy aimed at censorship will do actual harm to students if they are not able to access a wide array of text by diverse authors with diverse characters and themes.
Take the book “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson. Under the provided definitions, “Speak” would get flagged for “sexual content.” A question I raised regarding the passage that would earn “Speak” a flag was about how the definition provided for “sexual content” and “sexually explicit content” imply consent. The passage in “Speak” is rape. So am I required to flag this? Apparently not because we do not have to flag books for sexual violence, or actual violence for that matter. Do you see how convoluted this law and policy are?
Don’t get me wrong, even if sexual violence were a category we were forced to flag books for, I still would not agree with this law and policy because “Speak” is not about the paragraph that would get it flagged. It is about a young girl dealing with trauma and learning to find her voice, something so many of my students have identified with throughout the years.
This law and Policy 5055 are akin to the “Don’t say Gay” bill and come from a governor that ran on a platform of anti-CRT rhetoric. Never mind the fact that CRT, as it is defined in academic context, does not exist in public school curricula. But now, with another policy, 5420, on the way, we would also need to notify parents if we are teaching a topic that “has significant academic, social, political, and ideological matters about which there exist opposing viewpoints and/or multiple perspectives within the K-12 educational setting.”
At the end of this policy, in Article D Section 4, it states, “Be aware that families will be directed and encouraged by the Board and administration to take their questions and comments directly to the teachers…” This law and the subsequent policies are untenable and meant to put teachers in the crosshairs, yet again, of the culture wars that are being waged in the classroom.
The professionals I work with in my content area have been vacillating, these past few weeks, between outrage and tears of frustration. We are simply at a loss. We do not have the spare time to review thousands of books and poems and essays and articles and short stories and speeches. We are tired of being devalued and our professionalism and our care for our students constantly called into question. This policy takes away the freedom to engage our students with new material and engage in the discussions that matter. But that is exactly the point, isn’t it?
Politicians and a system predicated on maintaining the status quo and their power in it, do not want an analytical, critical, and free-thinking populace, which is precisely the aim of public education. So I am going to continue to teach what and how I teach, with my students always at the center of my concern, and I am going to continue to speak out against censorship when I see it because I have read “Night” over 60 times in the past decade, and I refuse to let history repeat itself.
[The writer is in her 12th year teaching in Loudoun County and her seventh year at Rock Ridge High School.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.