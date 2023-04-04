I have two daughters who are 23 and 25, and like most young people, they are completely addicted to technology. They each have iPhones, smart watches, laptops, smart speakers, smart TVs, and a litany of other devices that help them keep in touch with friends and family, as well as occupy their free time. But it’s important for them (and everyone) to understand that all these technologies—including “the cloud” where the data that powers streaming services and applications is stored—rely on a series of physical, real-world connections to function. These connections are made through data centers, which are the basis for so many of the modern conveniences, and in reality the basic way of life, that most Americans now enjoy. As I often tell my daughters, anything with the word “smart” in front of it has a data center behind it.
Here in Northern Virginia, we’re no stranger to data centers. 70 percent of worldwide internet traffic flows through Loudoun and Fairfax Counties, and a recent report showed that over 45,000 jobs were supported by data centers throughout Virginia in 2021. Our area is rightly known as the data center capital of the world, with as much data center inventory here as in the next five largest U.S. markets combined. And with the number of internet-connected devices and smart apps continuing to increase as Americans embrace new technologies, Northern Virginia will continue to attract coders, developers, IT specialists, and other high-end workers to our area’s growing tech sector.
Even as we celebrate these economic growth statistics, there is so much more to the data center industry than tax revenue and buildings with rooms full of servers. We shouldn’t forget about the community that exists in and around the data center industry. From the construction workers who build the facilities to the tradesmen who maintain them, from the businesses who provide materials for data centers to the many small mom and pop restaurants that feed our workers, the data center industry is a network of dots that overlap and connect in a variety of ways. What ultimately matters are our communities and the people that sustain them.
Rosendin Electric is one such dot in the data center network. With our East Coast headquarters in Sterling, we are the largest employee-owned electrical contractor in the U.S. The statistics say that every data center job supports 11 other jobs in Northern Virginia, and our business is a prime example. We now have more than 200 Rosendin employees in our local area and another 1,300 union electricians who work on Rosendin projects, and many of these jobs are sustained by data center projects – often for years at a time.
Data centers provide a stability for workers that isn’t present with many other trade or construction jobs. After the initial 1-2 year build process, there is still a need for our workers to provide ongoing maintenance on-site. Plus, many data center campuses continue to expand years after they open, requiring additional construction support well into the future. This job stability allows our employees to purchase homes near their jobsite, enroll their children in local schools, and establish their families in the community—all things that bring additional tax revenue to the county and enrich our neighborhoods by opening the door for people to live and work in the same area.
Even beyond the workplace, data centers help foster a tremendous sense of community in Northern Virginia, as employees volunteer their time to local organizations. One of our first major community service events took place in 2018, when a group of us in the data center industry came together to form “Team Data Center Alley” to participate in the Dulles Plane Pull. Even though the pull was cancelled because of Hurricane Florence, we still raised $26,000 for the Virginia Special Olympics. Last November, more than 145 volunteers from every later of the industry participated in the “DC for Bees” event at JK Community Farm. Their work not only helped honeybee populations rebound, but also supported local charitable organizations like Loudoun Hunger Relief to fight food insecurity in our area. We frequently host days of giving throughout the year and adopt local highways and trails.
As a longtime resident of Loudoun County, my family and my community are the most important things to me. I’m thankful to the data center industry for enabling so many modern conveniences, especially those that enrich the lives of my two daughters. However, I’m even more grateful for the way this homegrown industry has provided the connections—between neighbors, not just servers—that foster thriving communities across our area.
Phil Baroody is the director of Business Development for Rosendin Electric in its Sterling office. He lives in Leesburg.
I heard on the radio this morning that Stafford County needs to raise its property taxes by more than 30%! I don't think we have that same problem thanks to data center tax income. I have NO problem with this data centers.
Data centers are a net plus for the finances of county government, paying a large proportion of county taxes that offsets real estate taxes and other taxes that might otherwise be higher.
Data centers are also much less traffic intensive as residential land use or other commercial land uses.
Data centers also don not require as much county services such as schools and therefore less expensive for the county.
Some may quibble with the appearance of these large structures but if you consider that the alternative would be another strip mall or rows of townhomes, they are not so bad.
