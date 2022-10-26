Voters in the Broad Run and Leesburg districts will be picking School Board representatives on Nov. 8.
In the Broad Run District, Andrew Hoyler was appointed to fill the seat following the death of Leslee King until a special election was held. He is seeking election to serve the final year of King’s term. Also on the ballot are Tiffany Polifko and Nicholas Gothard. The winning candidate will serve until Dec. 30, 2023.
In the Leesburg District, Tom Marshall was appointed to fill the seat following the resignation of Beth Barts. Marshall initially filed to be a candidate to serve the remaining year on Barts’ term, but later withdrew. Three candidates will be on the ballot: Michael Rivera, Lauren Shernoff and Erika Ogedegbe. The winning candidate will serve until Dec. 30, 2023.
Broad Run School Board
Andrew Hoyler
Hoyler was appointed to the board during one of the largest controversies to hit Loudoun County Public Schools-a sexual assault scandal involving several students and the superintendent denying knowledge of it. He said he hit the ground running and has worked to better understand the needs of his district by holding several town hall meetings and keeping the most active Facebook page of anyone on the Board.
Hoyler said he believes in open communication and that transparency leads to better-informed decision making for the board.
His priorities for teachers include advocating for competitive pay, increased funding for school resources and small staff to student ratios. For parents he pledges to advocate for safe and efficient transportation for children, increased communication and transparency and reduced extra-curricular fees. For students he pledges to advocate for more academic advancement opportunities, literacy and expanding the mental health resources, according to his campaign website.
Hoyler is a lifelong resident of Northern Virginia and has spent 12 years in Loudoun County Public Schools, graduating from Briar Woods High School in 2014. He then attended Purdue University and got a bachelor’s degree in professional flight with a minor in organizational leadership and supervision. He’s been a commercial airline pilot since 2018. He’s the oldest of five children; two of his siblings still attend schools in the district and his mother and brother are Loudoun County Public Schools teachers.
Hoyler spends a lot of his free time volunteering in different parts of the community; from being a substitute teacher at schools in his district, to coaching football, to volunteering as a member of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Auxiliary unit where he serves as a field training officer.
He said he enjoys being in the schools because it gives him the opportunity to see the issues students and teachers face firsthand.
“I enjoy having open ended conversations with the students on areas they want to see improvements on. Kids are open and honest. They say what they like and don’t like,” Hoyler said. He said he then takes their comments and investigates what can be done to fix it.
One issue brought up to him by students was school lunches. He said students with dietary restrictions whether its health or religion based have a lot of say about school lunch and the limited options.
“For some kids who have the last lunch shift, sometimes the cafeteria is out of an option that meets their needs. If they are a vegetarian and the only option left is meat they are stuck eating a sunbutter and jelly sandwich,” Hoyler said.
He said he knows the cafeteria manager and staff are doing their best with what they have, but he believes they need to find a middle ground so the needs of the students can be met and they are having nutritious meals every day. He said he is trying to find that middle ground.
Another issue he hears about from students is safety.
“Safety is always on their minds. They want to know what we are doing and how we are keeping them safe,” said Hoyler.
Hoyler is running as an independent.
“I pride myself on being a bipartisan board member. I have a great relationship with people on both sides and listening to both sides is what every elected official should do. My job is to represent the Broad Run District, not one party over the other,” Hoyler said, adding, “I can’t promise you I will vote the way you want me to 100% of the time, but I will listen and make data driven decisions based on what is needed.”
Tiffany Polifko
Tiffany Polifko is a mom of two and has 20 years of professional experience in special education.
While an undergraduate at George Mason University, she worked in a pilot program for preschool aged children with autism. She earned a master’s degree in special education from the University of Virginia. While obtaining her degree she worked in a private treatment center with middle and high school aged students. She ended up back in Northern Virginia in Fairfax County Public Schools as a learning disability and emotional disability teacher. She works as a board-certified behavior analyst and serves as an individualized education plan or IEP advocate for students in various school districts in Northern Virginia.
She said her background is helpful when advocating for students needs and believes more people need better training when it comes to special education.
“I’m a mom with kids in the school system, so I have skin in the game. I see from the parents’ perspective. I see what’s going on with the curriculum and what is happening in schools. As a professional, I see and understand the difficulty the school systems have with retaining and training teachers for special ed and providing adequate services for those children with disabilities,” Polifko said.
Her platform focuses on three issues: that students deserve to learn in an environment free from identity politics, that parents have a fundamental right to the education of their children, and it should be respected and protected and that the needs of educators need to be prioritized over special interest groups and highly paid consultants, according to her website.
She said the relationship among teachers, students and parents is like a three-legged stool. “One leg is the parents; one is the students and the third is the staff. If anyone is off balance the stool falls over.”
She said as a parent she’s witnessed the decline in the curriculum. She gave an example of an English assignment for her middle school aged son. She said it was a New York Times lesson of the day in which he was told to acknowledge he was an oppressor and more privileged as a white person. The assignment revolved around the Georgia massage parlor shooting last year in which several Asian-Americans were fatally shot. She believes it strayed off course from what a middle school English class assignment should be.
“We shouldn’t be asking 12-year-olds to identify privilege. Telling kids one race is superior or inferior to another violates Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” Polifko said.
She said special interest groups profit from material like that and it takes the focus away from what students need—“a basic, high-quality education to prepare them for the future.” She said schools should be apolitical and politics and social issues should only be discussed in a government or communications classes.
One of her big concerns is the learning loss students experienced during COVID and a new curriculum that takes time every day to focus on social and emotional wellbeing instead of academics.
“I want to be clear, I am not saying character development is not important, it is. But I’m concerned about the learning loss and the 30 minutes a day spent on this,” Polifko said.
She said it’s a hot-button issue for her because the curriculum comes from an organization that she said wants to develop children socially and politically rather than focus on the basics of education.
Polifko said parents have a fundamental right to their child’s education and every student in the county should be respected and have equal access to education.
She has concerns with some of the school polices that she believes prevent parents from being part of it. “It causes a fracture between parents and the school system,” Polifko said. She said language in the policies should be evaluated to see how its harming that parent-teacher relationship. She also said when the board writes policies, it needs to look at the unintended consequences of the polices.
The final element of her platform is teachers. She said she knows what it’s like to be in the classroom and she believes a teacher’s input needs to be heard first. She said professional development needs to be relevant to what they are teaching, and that the budget needs to be evaluated so money is spent on important things and not consultants.
“Teachers need our help. They need our help managing students’ behavior and they need proper and relevant training that they value. If they don’t feel like their voice is heard, they won’t stay,” Polifko said.
Nick Gothard
Nick Gothard is a longtime Loudoun resident, a small business owner, a public policy advocate and a community organizer, according to his campaign website.
Gothard is running on the platform, “fighting for every student to succeed.” He supports a stronger literacy education, providing greater support for all students and to expand academic opportunities across the county.
Gothard said his family moved to the county in 2000 because of the school system. He said he grew up in a home where both of his parents worked to be able to support the family and to provide them opportunities the education system and community could offer. At the age of 17, he attended his first School Board meeting along with dozens of other community advocates to support LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections for students and staff, according to his website.
He graduated from Rockridge High School and has a bachelor’s degree in political science with a concentration in public policy and local government from Lewis and Clark College. He also serves on several nonprofit boards, including Equality Loudoun and has twice been appointed by the Board of Supervisors to serve on the Community Services Board, according to his website. He started a nonprofit and community consulting firm in 2020.
He said he’s been committed to bettering Loudoun County since he was a student.
“Coming from an economically disadvantaged family whose parents worked long hours, I grew up on free meals and in the after-school program. Every opportunity I have had and every connection I have built is because of people looking out for the community and who passed policies. I am ready to give back to the community who gave me so much and be a leading voice,” Gothard said in an interview.
He said the perspective of coming from an economically disadvantaged home is an invaluable one to have on the school board because it gives a voice to those students when it comes to policy making and what will impact them.
“It’s important for us to have leaders who have gone through some of these experiences. It’s been very foundational in how I approach the nonprofit sector. For every challenge I have faced in my life there is someone who is also hurting. The connections we build and the care we give build better communities for our future. The marginalized and disadvantaged community want someone in their corner who knows pain and who will fight for them,” Gothard said.
Gothard continues to advocate for the LGBTQ community. He said he’s ready to give back to the community who gave him so much. And he knows how to get things done.
Gothard said literacy is a big concern for him. The School Board reviewed an audit in November 2021 that showed literacy in the district has been decreasing slowly since 2011. And that nearly a third of first and second graders failed a state-wide reading proficiency test in the spring.
“The scores were not where they wanted them to be. English language learners, students with individual education plans, economically disadvantaged students and communities of color are falling well behind where they should be.”
He said to be a modern education system, the county needs to adopt a different literacy curriculum, which would be his main priority.
Other priorities for Gothard are teachers, the arts, and mental health services for students.
He said LCPS is going in the right direction but needs someone with a more aggressive approach to get to where he’d like to see it.
Leesburg District
Lauren Shernoff
Lauren Shernoff is running to make changes in the Loudoun County school system after a turbulent two years for the board.
Shernoff has been an educator for the past 14 years. She worked in Fairfax County for nine years as a primary teacher, and currently serves in Loudoun County Public Schools as a part time Pathways facilitator, working with students and teachers across the district.
Shernoff said she knows the ins and outs of the school system.
“One of the big reasons I’m running is because I feel like there is this big disconnect between decisions being made and the impact it has on actual classrooms. When we have that disconnect, we need someone that can close the gap with experience, and that’s what I have to offer,” she said.
The division has been rattled by outside politics, but Shernoff said she’d contribute to a return to nonpartisan normalcy for the School Board.
“I know that the School Board was built to be a nonpartisan governing body, and so I’m choosing that path for my race. There’s a lot of voices out there, there’s a lot of back and forth, and I don’t feel like we are meeting in the middle,” Shernoff said.
She said she will not seek a political endorsement, although she received a $1,850 donation from the conservative group WPA Intelligence.
Shernoff said stakeholders, such as students, teachers and families need to be involved in the School Board decisions.
“Teachers are the ones looking at data. They are the ones that are analyzing student needs. They are living life with their kids. So, they have to be brought back into the picture,” Shernoff said.
If elected, Shernoff plans to focus on curriculum, teacher expectation, streamlining initiatives and assessments, continued support for the arts, and incentives for substitutes.
“We have to be really smart about the way we go about new curriculum because it’s going to impact every teacher and student K-5 and then trickle up beyond that,” Shernoff said. “All kids’ needs should be met.”
Addressing learning loss, she said, must be a focus for the division.
“I taught through the pandemic. I worked side by side with teachers in virtual classrooms. I went back in the buildings when we were hybrid. I saw it face to face. I lived it. The data doesn’t lie, we have learning loss and we need to target individual skills. We need systemic explicit instruction that will help children close some of these learning gaps.”
As for racial equity, one of the prominent social issues in the division, she said she would like to make space for moderate voices in public discourse.
“The middle needs a chance to speak. The people who got us in this mess can’t get us out, and we need a new way forward. We need an educator and a parent who knows what’s happening.”
Michael Rivera
Michael Rivera, a detective with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office since 2016, looks to bring his “moderately conservative” voice and views to the School Board.
When it came to his political philosophies, he pointed to the negative impact partisanship has had on not only the School Board, but national politics, stating it can often lead to “a lack of cooperation in discussion.”
As for major issues, Rivera views Critical Race Theory as divisive. “It makes no sense to take monumental steps backward and judge people solely on the color of their skin,” he said.
He cited concerns about Critical Race Theory influencing the curriculum as a possible reason for the recent teaching vacancies in Loudoun County, noting that this spotlight could make prospective educators shy away. Rivera said to get to the bottom of the shortage, he would first look to understand the climate for current teachers in Loudoun to best pinpoint the issue.
Rivera said parents should have the ability to say whether their children should be exposed to certain content. While he says that he would never support any animosity towards the LGBTQ community, he does not believe that an elementary school is the place for such education.
Rivera questions the allocation of school district funds across certain areas and communities in Loudoun County. He referred to the difference in both the quality and the age of the schools in different areas of the county.
“It’s not acceptable to neglect schools in the Sterling District while we’re building massive schools out west,” he said.
Rivera, a father of two, said it was important to give a voice to groups that may be neglected because of specific barriers, including language.
“We need to have all languages represented so that they hold their School Board accountable,” he said, adding there will always be a population that has no choice but to go to public school. “These people need a voice.”
He encouraged the public to inquire about prospective candidates and wants voters to talk to him about his policies and his views. “I don’t want people to vote for me because I say what they want to hear. I want people to vote for me because of who I am as a person.”
Erika Ogedegbe
Erika Ogedegbe is a chief data architect for American University and a mother of three LCPS students. She earned the Loudoun County Democratic Committee endorsement during the 2021 appointment process for the Leesburg District seat, but said she doesn’t see School Board business as a political issue.
“I don't think that teaching our students is a political issue, per se. I do think the reality of an election is that oftentimes you can kind of get some visibility or awareness about your candidacy through endorsements and that is just part of being able to share information about my candidacy and get support from different members of the community,” she said.
She said that her experience in higher education would translate to finding solutions and common ground among board members.
“I've done a lot with collaborative decision making and building consensus and working across different opinions in a professional way to get the job done and in this case the job is educating all the students of Loudoun County,” she said.
Her focus, she said, would be on improving declining literacy rates in the division.
“I think it comes down to also looking at the data and seeing how students are performing and then being responsive if our methods aren't working. Being open to finding new ways of addressing the issues,” she said.
She added that she was encouraged by the board voting to approve additional funding for extracurricular activities in the FY 2023 budget.
She said it will be important to inform families of the process to apply for free meals at school once universal free meals are no longer offered. The federal waiver expired this year, but the state has expanded the eligibility to include higher incomes than before.
Ogedegbe emphasized that money should not be an impediment for students to participate in many student activities.
“I'm thinking about extracurriculars or trips or the different things that cost extra money and making sure that there's clear information out there about being able to participate, and not making it overly burdensome to participate if you don't happen to have the money on hand to pay for extra things,” she said.
