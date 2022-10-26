Round Hill voters will be asked to choose a representative to fill the final year of Melissa Hoffmann’s term, following her resignation in April.
In June, the Town Council appointed Isaac D. Pacheco to fill the seat until the Nov. 8 special election.
Pacheco was the only candidate to file to be on the ballot.
A relatively new town resident, moving to the Lake View neighborhood from Fairfax, Pacheco works for the Department of State as director of the State Magazine Division and served in the Marine Corps.
If elected, his term will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
