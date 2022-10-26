Purcellville’s town election ballot will have eight candidates, but their campaigns champion only two choices. The race features two slates of candidates for mayor and three Town Council seats.
With Mayor Kwasi Fraser not seeking reelection after eight years in the seat, there will be change at the top. Incumbent council members Joel Grewe and Stanley J. Milan are vying to replace him.
Grewe leads a council slate that include incumbents Erin Rayner, Tip Stinnette and Caleb Stought. Milan’s slate is comprised of planning commissioners Boo Bennett and Carol Luke along with Ronald B. Rise.
Joel Grewe
Occupation: Executive Director of HSLDA Action
Neighborhood: Branbury Glen
Year Moved to Town: 2008
Campaign Website: joelgrewe.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Purcellville? How will you address it? Leadership is the largest problem facing Purcellville. Leading is more than following the loudest voice or playing politics for short-term gain. It means we must check our decisions against the long-term impact. Case in point, my opponent’s vote to deny the soccer and baseball fields for our town in Fields Farm. We can protect Mayfair from traffic and get the parks and amenities we need in Purcellville. But that requires the town have leadership that can see win-win paths going forward. The average age in our town is 35 years old. We are a town with young families and that requires we recognize their needs and future needs. My opposition stood in the way of the long-needed 690 interchange. That is a key fix to traffic challenges for Purcellville. That vote was a failure of leadership. We cannot afford leaders that pit one group in the town against another, create public enemies out of people they disagree with, or deny problems so they don’t have to fix them. We need a better way forward and I and my team bring that to the town.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? Low taxes, High quality, Limited scope. A town budget cannot do everything we imagine without being a burden to the residents. If we want low taxes and high-quality services (which we all deserve in Purcellville), we must discipline ourselves and our reach. Our town budget should do a limited list of things. Pay our debts, provide for our law enforcement, run our utility systems, maintain and fix our roads, get the trash picked up, and provide excellent administrative services (permits, maps, business licenses). Once we get out of those lanes, we need to be very careful with what else we do. The town government should not try to compete with our businesses and the private sector. We should be careful to stay in our lane. The town budget is a crucial part of defining what that lane is each year. If we expect our town to do something in a year it needs to be in the town budget. It functions as our annual work plan. The lengthy history of shoveling pet projects and side gigs onto a full staff is foolish. That needs to stop.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I teach leadership development and team building for my nonprofit. I currently manage a company with over 100 employees, and I lead hundreds or thousands of volunteers each year. That experience provides a perspective on leadership that our town needs. The leader cannot afford to get into the weeds on every issue. We have talented staff, with decades of experience in specialized fields. We need to trust them in their areas of expertise. My responsibility as mayor would be to lead the council as we set the course of the town and its strategic objectives. The council must establish priorities and resource them. Our staff must make sure their part of the town administration runs well and right, and tell us if they see a problem. Good leaders should welcome and encourage respectful feedback and discussion of all types. My willingness to respect and listen to different viewpoints is a major difference between the two tickets. My opponent said the citizens of Purcellville needed reeducation when they opposed his effort to take away their land rights. You will never see me do that. I have a four-year track record you can watch to back up that promise. Take a look and you will see my and my team's commitment to principled and positive leadership.
Stanley J. Milan Sr.
Occupation: Retired Military, Government Contractor
Neighborhood: Old Dominion Valley
Year moved to town: 2010
Campaign website: milanformayor.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Purcellville? How will you address it? The biggest challenge is reducing the town debt. There is relentless pressure from developers to grow the town at the citizens’ expense. The costs for high-density development in turn cause budget increases since it costs the town more for added services than they take in from additional taxpayers. High-density development also slows payback of the town’s considerable debt. At the same time, my opponent wants to build a new police station at a cost of at least $12 million when the town just agreed to expand and refurbish the existing police facility. Purcellville’s upward path for its citizens also includes streamlining town processes for starting and growing businesses which contribute both jobs and revenue for the town. I favor capitalism, not crony capitalism.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? I begin by separating “must haves” from “nice to haves.” As a town, we must maintain our infrastructure for the citizens, lower our debt, and keep taxes and utility rates affordable. To do this, we must augment our budget with grants from local, state, and federal governments to fund capital projects like water line replacement, roadway improvements, and water treatment facilities. When we fund projects with grants from different levels of government, we are using town staff time to help return our own tax dollars to our community.
We need to look at how we do business as a town. During COVID many employees did not come into the office, yet the town kept functioning. How did this happen? What was eliminated or not required to accomplish that? We relaxed collection of our meals tax and collection of rent during COVID and we did not fall off the fiscal cliff my opponent claims we are heading toward. We also kept water and sewer rate increases below the amount recommended by consultants and championed by my opponent. Once again, we did not fall off a fiscal cliff.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? As mayor, I will bring open and transparent government that serves the citizens of Purcellville with no hidden agenda. My agenda, which serves as an outline for implementing what’s needed for Purcellville’s residents.
Furthermore, I will hold people accountable for what is asked of them as the citizens hold me and the Town Council accountable for what we do on their behalf. I represent the people who elected me, not the small special interest groups that attempt to influence our decisions.
Mary F. “Boo” Bennett
Occupation: Abernethy and Spencer Green House and Garden Center, custodial work, pet-sitting, office help, and advertising sales.
Neighborhood: Downtown
Year moved to town: 2001
What is the biggest challenge facing Purcellville? How will you address it? As I have been going door to door for the past several months, residents’ top concerns are two-fold—water and sewer rates, and keeping Purcellville a small town. I will pursue a town policy of applying one percent of our meals tax revenue to go towards the town's utility fund. We must pursue efficiencies in operations and maintenance in our utility facilities. Our utility consultant has not gotten back to us with data from similarly sized towns, to compare their operations and maintenance costs with ours. We need this data immediately.
We need to examine our practice of costly charge-backs. Charge-backs are triggered when staff who are paid from the General Fund, do work for our Utility Department. They charge time to the utility department. The cost is currently over $900,000. This is a significant contributor to our utility cost profile, and a large driver for rate increases.
The town’s consultant bases their projected utility rates on future growth—“availabilities” which is a onetime cost to hook up a new property to our utility system. Our town is already built out. Citizens want to maintain a small-town feel.
We do not need growth to help lower our costs, when growth is exactly why we have high costs presently. Growth causes increases for public services, for infrastructure and for maintenance.
I will continue paying down Purcellville’s debt, by at least one million per year, as Mayor Fraser has been doing. I will continue to preserve Purcellville’s small-town character.
I will not depend on the over-use of consultants—who by their very nature give justification to proceed with projects or large recommended increases in water rates, for example. I do not support the overuse of consultants.
Preservation begins with standing firm against annexation and developers out to make a fortune and leave us with the costs. Unlike my opponents, who are heavily financed by the developers of Vineyard Square on 21st Street, I have no developer donations.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? I will follow what I do in my own personal life. I do not spend beyond my means. I will immediately pursue grants from the $1.3 trillion-dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The town administration must pursue available grants that are meant for small towns like ours.
We have already received approximately $10.5 million in ARPA funding, which has immensely helped with some of the town’s Capital Improvement Projects.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I bring common-sense, conviction, and integrity. Most importantly, I will listen to what the citizens of this town want. I have been applying these principals while serving on the Town of Purcellville’s Planning Commission for five years.
This is not an easy job, as the development community never gives up and every election cycle, they are waiting in the wings to see who is elected so they can push their projects. Just look around town and you will see the opposition’s signs on developer’s properties in and out of the town limits.
I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8 for Stan Milan for Mayor, Ron Rise Jr., Carol Luke, and me, Boo Bennett for Town Council.
Carol Luke
Occupation: Owners of a kitchen design business in town.
Neighborhood: Downtown
Year Moved to town: 1989
What is the biggest challenge facing Purcellville? How will you address it? Purcellville is a lovely, desirable town and as I have gone door to door campaigning, I have heard daily from people who live here that they want to preserve this wonderful small town. There are significant pressures being applied to change this situation. There is pressure on the town and its residents to permit high density development and the increased expenses accompanying growth. Candidate Rayner is President of a business association that includes much of the local development community, yet has not pledged to recuse herself on votes that would benefit members of that association.
Residential development ends up costing the town $1.65 or more in services for every $1 paid in property taxes. Residential growth necessitates raising taxes on our residents for the additional services needed. This can become insurmountable unless we pursue avenues for adding income without raising taxes. The citizens want to keep Purcellville a small town.
As a member of the Planning Commission, I have been working long hours on our new Zoning Ordinance. The Zoning Ordinance reflects the desires of our residents, and will include building heights limitations, lot sizes, setbacks, and what types of development will be permitted in various areas.
We owe it to the residents of Purcellville, current and future, to protect our small-town atmosphere: the atmosphere we moved here to enjoy.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? Purcellville's budget is strained because the previous mayor, who inherited $11 million in debt, piled up an additional $51 million dollars. Mayor Kwasi Frasier has done a monumental job of paying down the debt every year to achieve a current balance of $51 million in eight years. We must continue to reduce town debt. We do have several avenues for income available if we diligently pursue them, e.g., stream restoration credits, and an allocation of a portion of the meals tax, to apply to the utility fund.
Most importantly we must be cautious. I will treat our budget the way I manage my own finances. We need to be frugal, cautious, and dedicated in balancing our expenditures versus our income.
Operation and maintenance costs must have careful, oversight with a willingness to make choices by finding a balance that meets the needs of our residents without being frivolous with their money. We must cut back on the use of consultants.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I have staying power, resilience, an ability to make decisions, and fully enjoy working for our town as a planning commissioner. I study each issue diligently and seek out citizen input. The developer of Vineyard Square on 21st Street is heavily invested in this election. He has donated thousands to the other team. Follow the money, and follow their big fancy lit signs on every developer's property, in and out of the town.
I have had my own business for 30 years and have worked with people from all walks of life.
I am ready for this job, and I ask for your vote for Stan Milan for Mayor, Ron Rise Jr., Boo Bennett and me, for Town Council
Erin Rayner
Occupation: Director of Barbara Comstock Program for Women in Leadership, George Mason University
Neighborhood: Mayfair
Year moved to town: 2017
Campaign website: erinrayner.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Purcellville? How will you address it? Our town is facing a crisis of financial mismanagement and a climate that is hostile to the small business development that we desperately need. For the past 10 years, the town has known our water and sewer rates were not sustainable. Between raising operational costs, debt from our wastewater plant, and general inflation, we needed to raise rates or dramatically increase our income to offset the costs, but we haven’t. We need more sustainable commercial tax income so we don’t rely on the town’s residents and existing businesses to pay the burden. But I’m not talking about development or turning Purcellville into another Ashburn. I want to serve our town by enabling revitalization and welcoming those entrepreneurs who share our neighborly small-town vision. Until recently, we have had a 7.4% vacancy rate, double the rate of Leesburg. I have spent the last year working hard with the business community to target and recruit businesses to fill these vacancies, so we can offset our water and sewer costs and as of now, we are slowly seeing vacant store fronts filling!
What is your philosophy for the town budget? Your tax money is not our money to play with; as your elected officials we must serve you through good stewardship and calculated efforts, not frivolous “science experiments” with taxpayer dollars that may or may not benefit the town. We must spend wisely and put our funds towards much needed infrastructure and capital improvement projects. Practically, we can ensure this happens by bringing an economic developer on staff who will focus on making Purcellville the type of place small businesses owners want to bring their dreams.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? As a current Town Council member running for re-election, I am invested in and engaged with our community as I serve in a variety of leadership capacities. I have the ear of the business community as President of the Purcellville Business Association, enabling me to both advocate for improved and consistent business processes for the town and understand the pain points of our current businesses. As president of Mountain View Elementary Parent Teacher Association, I focus on supporting our local families and teachers who work and live in our beautiful town. I am also active in multiple local non-profits, and serve on the board of Purcellville transportation non-profit, Virginia Regional Transport. During the past nine months that I have had the privilege of serving on the council, I have listened to town staff and citizens, learned the issues we are faced with, and advocated for solutions to our town’s problems. I have been vocal on issues of wasted money, bad behavior, and bad policy, and want to be part of the solution to these problems. My work here is just getting started; I will continue to work for the citizens and business owners of our charming small town by keeping it financially secure and affordable for its citizens.
Ronald B. Rise, Jr.
Occupation: Principal Software Engineer for cybersecurity startup.
Neighborhood: Catoctin Meadows
Year moved to town: 1998
What is the biggest challenge facing Purcellville? How will you address it? In connecting with residents over the last several months in the campaign, it’s clear to me that Purcellville residents share the same two concerns that I have: Reducing our water and sewer rates and resisting the pressure from developers to bring high density developments into town. My top priorities include keeping the town’s rate of growth slow, promoting fiscal responsibility, and continuing Mayor Fraser’s successful efforts to reduce our debt.
As for the water and sewer issue, we can’t justify raising the water and sewer rates since they are already higher than average. The models provided to us for our water and sewer rate forecasts are inaccurate as they are based on a rapid growth and expansion model and not a slower growth model more appropriate for a town of our size. I will also pursue operational efficiency because the cost of operations for our utilities greatly exceeds the cost of debt service.
When elected, I will advocate for applying a percentage of the meals tax revenue to the town’s utility fund, rather than the general fund. Applying even just a portion of this revenue to the utility fund will help offset our utility costs and reduce the need for increased rates.
As for the development issue, I will ensure that Purcellville’s zoning is guided first and foremost by our Comprehensive Plan. Large-scale development projects, such as Vineyard Square—which is causing storefront vacancies downtown even before being built—do not align with our town’s character or best interests and are the type of project that I oppose.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? My priority will be keeping the budget balanced and eliminating wasteful spending. As one example, the town also needs to restructure how it manages charge-backs which currently run over $900,000. These are charges for General fund staff work that are paid out of the Utility Fund. This is a significant contributor to our utility costs and must be managed better to keep our funds where they should be. I would also reduce the amount the town spends on consultants who are often used to justify certain projects, that might not be in the best interest of our citizens.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? Throughout my 18-year career, I’ve served as a leader and mentor in various capacities to new pilots in training and junior and mid-level software engineers. I’ve also served business clients in both the public and private sector for companies both large and small.
I also bring over 24 years of personal experience living and working Purcellville and a deep desire to collaborate with residents and fellow Town Council members to maintain the Purcellville we all know and love.
I ask for your vote on Nov. 8, along with Stan Milan for Mayor, Carol Luke, and Boo Bennett and me, Ron Rise Jr. for Town Council.
M. F. “Tip” Stinnette
Occupation: Aviation
Neighborhood: Catoctin Meadows
Year Moved to Town: 2011
Campaign Website: positiveleadershipforpurcellville.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Purcellville? How will you address it? Our biggest challenge as a town is “leadership.” We need leadership that can find the “win/win” instead of the “win/lose.” We need leadership that can find “us” instead of “them.” We need leadership that can find “everyone” instead of just those who agree with us. My 30 years of leadership training in the military and 10 years as a Federal senior executive have provided me with the skills to find the “win/win,” “us,” and “everybody.”
What is your philosophy for the town budget? We need to manage the town budget like most of us manage our home budgets. Pay our debts, pay for our essential household goods (for the town they are: public safety, water, roads, and trash), save a little, and then if we have anything left over sit down as a family and discuss our priorities.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? The value I bring to the Council and community is available to objectively observe from my last 4 years on Council. The same can be said for 7 of the 8 candidates running for office as they already work for us on Council, the Planning Commission, and the Community Police Advisory Committee. Instead of listening to us when we’re asking for your vote, listen to us when we’re not asking for your vote. I invite your readers to examine my performance over the last 4 years. I think and hope they will find that I have been responsive, rational, and independent. If those characteristics resonate with you, then I’m your candidate. My motivation for running for office boils down to paying forward the service of others of which I have enjoyed, while in the military, over the course of 20 moves to communities such as ours. No one said it would be easy, but for me the rewards of serving others are worth the toil.
Caleb Stought
Occupation: Software Engineer
Neighborhood: Mayfair
Year Moved to Town: 2019
Campaign Website: positiveleadershipforpurcellville.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Purcellville? How will you address it? The biggest challenge Purcellville is facing is our financial position. For too long Purcellville has kicked the can down the road and relied on short term solutions to produce long term results. Thankfully, we have received grant money from higher levels of government, which has helped. We were also able to restructure and refinance our debt at a time when we were able to take advantage of historically low interest rates. We cannot, however, hope for such solutions in the future. In 2025 our debt payment will go up by more than $1 million per year. We need to find a way to afford this payment increase. I believe the best solution for this is to support local businesses and help encourage economic activity in town, which will increase our tax revenues. We have the highest store vacancy rate in Loudoun County at 7.4%. Working to bring this number down will strengthen our revenue streams, our budget, and our financial position without cutting core town services or imposing excessive increases in water and sewer rates on our residents.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? A healthy town budget should be balanced, so that we’re not spending more than we take in. We should also ensure we have consistent and appropriate streams of revenue that are sustainable over the long term. One-time payments or other grants are helpful in the short term only, not over time. An important part of sustainable revenue is supporting our town’s economy and local businesses. We must act in a fiscally responsible manner to provide town services without reckless spending or excessive taxes. We should focus on effective, realistic strategies that are proven to work over time, instead of pursuing options that will never work or applying a series of short term band aids that mask problems without solving them.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I spent 10 years in the Army, where I served as a linguist speaking Spanish, French, Arabic, and Persian. I know that people from different cultures and places see things differently. I also know that with mutual respect and shared values we can find common ground even in the most polarized situations. Discussions about what is best for our town must be respectful. We should seek a level playing field with a government that serves all members of our community, not one group over another. In doing so, it’s important to remember that we are all neighbors, not enemies. I would be effective as a council member because I am able to listen to people with different perspectives and understand their viewpoints. I always show respect to people even when I disagree with them. Most importantly, service to others is a big part of my life and my family’s life. I loved serving in the military, I love serving in our church and our local community, and if elected, I look forward to serving the town of Purcellville on Town Council.
