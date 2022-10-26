Changes are coming to the Lovettsville Town Council. Barring a successful write-in campaign, the town will have a new mayor and three new council members.
Incumbent Mayor Nate Fontaine is not seeking reelection after two terms in the seat. Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker is the only candidate running to take that position after serving one term on council. In addition to Hornbaker’s council seat, voters will be selecting replacements for Renee Edmonston and Tony Quintana, who are not seeking election. There are three candidates on the ballot to fill those three seats.
Mayor
Vote for 1
Christopher Hornbaker
Occupation: Sr. Manager, Applied Cryptography for Freddie Mac
Neighborhood: Town Center
Year moved to Town: 2006
Campaign Website: facebook.com/HB4LV
What is the biggest challenge facing Lovettsville? How will you address it? At about 2,800 citizens based on the latest census numbers, the largest issue we currently face is residential growth. The town continues to be pressured with new, unplanned residential development beyond the existing planned by-right/in-fill development. If not managed, the Town will be faced with the dilemma of seeking additional revenue streams to cover the significant cost of plowing, repaving and otherwise maintaining our roads and other streetscapes should we reach the state established threshold of 3,500 citizens. While there have been differing views on many other topics or issues facing the town, maintaining the small town of Lovettsville below this threshold has been the most important focus of the current and previous town councils. That will be my top priority as mayor.
Other important issues include the continued investments in improving the operations of our utility infrastructure and capital improvements for sidewalks and other streetscapes. Our staff has done a great job in working at the county, state and federal level to seek new grant opportunities while working with the current Council to utilize available CARES Act and ARPA funds to help plan, design and implement these improvements.
Finally, continued support of our in-town businesses which were impacted during the pandemic will remain a priority for our town, as well as welcoming the new businesses to our town as a result of the economic development efforts currently underway through commercial development and annexation.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? Over the past four years, the Town Council has refocused and worked together on its fiscal policy to ensure that the budget is planned and executed to ensure operational effectiveness of its utility and administrative services while seeking outside sources for funding large capital projects. As previously mentioned, seeking outside funding for new initiatives, understanding and minimizing the long-term adverse impacts of personnel and operational decisions on future budgets and prudently spending the remaining ARPA funds to address large utility capital priorities will be the path I promote going forward in order to relieve the pressure of future tax and utility rate increases, especially given the short-to-intermediate term economic outlook.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I have been engaged with the Town of Lovettsville for a little more than a decade. Early on, I was one of a few folks in town who regularly attended meetings to voice my concerns regarding policies and decisions which adversely impacted citizens. Impacts of the Town government's decisions on and acting in the best interest of our residents has been the basis of my service and decisions I have made since I was on the Planning Commission, as a member of the Town Council, and how I plan to lead as Mayor.
I will also continue to perform servant leadership as a mainstay in Town and community volunteer events, as I do not base my volunteer service on who may be leading an organization, but the positive impact that it brings to my neighbors and community.
Town Council
Vote for 3
Brandon Davis
Occupation: Commercial Counsel
Neighborhood: Kingsridge Estates
Year Moved to Town: 2020
What is the biggest challenge facing Lovettsville? Revenue diversification and consistency. Improving town-sponsored event return on investment, re-balancing budgetary priorities, and working with developers to entice diversified businesses into town.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? People first—the budget should reflect responsible stewardship while placing the least amount of burden on residents to maintain a strong quality of life.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I believe in continuing an analysis to its conclusion before making a decision, not stopping where it's convenient. As a result, I believe that I bring a tough minded but fair standards-based approach to most decisions and declarations.
Robert M. "Bobby" Merhaut
Occupation: Sales Manager
Neighborhood: East Broad Way
Year moved to town: 2012
Contact: bobby4lovettsville@gmail.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Lovettsville? How will you address it? There are a few challenges facing our town with a major challenge being size. Based on our current population, we are still covered under Loudoun County for law enforcement, road maintenance, etc. If our population eclipses 3,500 residents, all of us are in for a huge change in our taxes to cover our town needs. The second challenge is vehicle speed through our small town. Living on East Broad Way for over 10 years, we have had animals hit due to excessive speed and I want to be proactive instead of reactive to ensure children and adults can walk safely through our town. I will address the size challenge by working with my other town council members and the mayor to ensure we are keeping a close eye on development and annexation and voting appropriately what is best for Lovettsville. Regarding traffic, I will continue to push speed studies and also push for speed cameras to assist in traffic calming.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? The town budget is obviously very important. The budget should be agreed upon by the town council and mayor and should put Lovettsville first. We have such a great opportunity with events like Oktoberfest and Mayfest to bring in some serious revenue that will help fuel the town budget to take care of critical items for the town.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? First would be my military experience. I am a U.S. Air Force veteran and served six years active duty. Second would be my personal job experience. I have worked my way up the chain for multiple corporate companies to become a sales manager. I have led teams of over 100 people down to teams of three people and I feel you need to be the same leader no matter how big or small your team. I am excited for the opportunity to be a leader for Lovettsville by serving in the town council.
Jennifer K. Reed
Occupation: Loudoun County Teacher Aide
Neighborhood: Berlin Pike
Year moved to town: 2013
What is the biggest challenge facing Lovettsville? How will you address it? The biggest challenge facing Lovettsville is controlling the population, retaining small town values, keeping its historic character, its natural scenery, and maintaining a sense of community.
The council will have to make good choices about development projects and cooperate with our neighbors to be mutually beneficial. I believe we need to shape any plans around already existing assets when possible.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? I am fiscally conservative, particularly referencing reduction of spending.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I’m a fun loving and accepting person that most find easy to talk to about even difficult topics. As a teacher aide, I’m also very patient and try to find humor and common ground in any situation. I want what is best for our town and my hope is that, if elected, we can all work together to keep Lovettsville the amazing little town that it has always been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.