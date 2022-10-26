Voters in Leesburg are casting ballots for mayor and three Town Council seats.
The mayoral race features a race between three-term incumbent Kelly Burk and two-term council member Suzanne Fox.
With Fox seeking the mayor’s chair and Marty Martinez campaigning for the House of Delegates, Neil Steinberg, serving his second term, is the only incumbent on the ballot. Others in the race for three seats are Todd Cimino-Johnson, Colin Doniger, John W. Spence and Patrick Wilt.
Mayor
(Vote for 1)
Kelly Burk
Occupation: Retired Teacher
Neighborhood: Crestwood
Year moved to town: 1979
Campaign website: kellyburkformayor.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Leesburg? How will you address it? As a town recently selected as the eighth Best Place to Raise a Family in the U.S., we are a destination for businesses, families, and visitors. Due to our attractiveness, our challenge is that most of Leesburg is fully built out; therefore, the redevelopment of existing properties will become the most pressing issue.
Judicious land management will determine how that redevelopment will look, what the parameters will be, and what we hope to attract from it. I always have and will continue to consider the environmental, social, and economic impacts a development brings and that taxpayers will not bear the burden of such endeavors. Also important is whether it fulfills our goal of getting more affordable housing in Leesburg and what the impacts are on our schools and our infrastructure.
What is your philosophy on the town budget? The bottom line is respecting the hard-earned money from our taxpayers. Our budget should be based on the services required, the services our taxpayers expect, enable flexibility to pay down debt, and can handle growth without placing the cost of that growth on the backs of taxpayers. Providing a transparent and predictable budget can ensure that performance, evaluation, and value for the money is the primary driver of our decision-making.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? As a former school teacher and LEA president, I learned to be action-oriented, and sometimes you must make decisions quickly and decisively. As mayor, I am one of seven equal votes, so I must work collaboratively. More importantly, I understand the value of outreach in our community. During my tenure, I have regularly conducted Meet the Mayor, Breakfast with the Mayor, Town Halls, and various community meetings to be better informed, engaged, and responsive to everyone.
I believe my ability to be resilient and persevere have been critical to the job as Mayor because we do not always succeed. Unlike my opponent, who focuses on bringing up failed actions over and over to make a political point, I either improve upon it or change direction to accomplish what the voters put me in office to do.
The Town Charter gives the mayor designated duties separate from the Town Council, and I have always understood and respected my role as Mayor. The most critical skill as Mayor is leadership, and I am proud of my record of success guiding and influencing our Town government so that we can continue to remain one of the best places in America to live.
Suzanne Fox
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Neighborhood: Peer Manor
Year Moved to Town: April 2003
Website: suzannefoxforleesburgmayor.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Leesburg? How will you address it? We need to stop the decline in public safety and address the toxic, partisan work environment that caused the decline in the first place.
Whether through “Defund the Police” activism or wrongheaded partisan policies which result in significant losses in our police force, the results are ultimately the same. Fewer officers equal more crime. With a police force that is currently 22% understaffed, Police Chief Brown has publicly said that personnel retention and recruitment is his number one pressing issue. It should be a priority for all of us, when the most recent annual crime report shows a 9% increase in crimes against property and the 10% rise in crimes against people.
The fix is to try to rehire as many of the officers as possible that were forced to leave, bring on enough SROs to cover all schools in town, and pioneer innovative policing partnership programs geared at preventing crime at the neighborhood level. In addition, we need to work on changing the culture and work environment so that town employees feel that their years of service and commitment are appreciated and valued. No town employee should feel their employment is conditional on the political whims of the council.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? For as long as I have been on town council, the average property tax bill has increased every year. That is an especially difficult hardship for hard working families when also being faced with record high inflation, raising mortgages and soaring food prices.
Part of budgeting is to also engage in meaningful accountability. Is the money we spend having an impact on the problems we are trying to address? What metrics are used to measure that impact? What other streams of revenue can we develop or leverage to help alleviate the tax burden we put on families?
Effective budgeting is not simply deciding on how much money gets spent on what. Instead, we must ensure that money is spent wisely to achieve intended goals, course correct when necessary, and diversify our revenues in such a way that we aren't unduly dependent on any one source.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I would bring the same traits I have brought for the past eight years: Fairness for all, respect for those with opposing viewpoints, and a firm commitment that the best solutions are often the results of bipartisan cooperation and determination.
Our local government should not be about enacting whatever is best for Democrats or Republicans, but what is best for Leesburg. I believe the toxic, partisan environment that has been growing in our local government over the years has had a negative effect. I’ve been on the town council for eight years and am proud of Leesburg. Make no mistake. Leesburg is beautiful and is a great place to live, but it could, in fact, be doing much better. Leadership matters, and if elected I will take the lead in changing the tone at town hall as Leesburg's next mayor.
Town Council
(Vote for 3)
Todd Cimino-Johnson
Occupation: College Professor and Small Business Owner
Neighborhood: SE Leesburg
Year moved to town: 2017
Campaign website: toddforleesburg.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Leesburg? How will you address it? A few months ago, I toured every department in the Town of Leesburg. I found very few people who live in the town and or in the county who work for the town. The top priority in Leesburg today is our workforce and public servants not being able to afford to live here. When I moved here, I found the cost of renting an apartment almost out of reach. My husband and I are both educators, and we had to make sacrifices to move to Leesburg. The first two years were a struggle, which we managed. I cannot imagine if we made minimum wage or only lived with one salary.
The town must work with Loudoun County and the Commonwealth of Virginia to ensure affordable housing happens not only in the county but also in the town. We must ask developers to offer more affordable housing and see which laws hamper our ability to build more affordable housing. There is much more the town can do to provide solutions for those on the verge of moving out of state or becoming unhoused.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? My background is that of a corporate accountant for 12 years before I went into higher education. Budgeting is one of my favorite things to prepare and understand in any organization. My philosophy for any budget is called zero-based budgeting. That means there must be justification for each line item on a budget, not just a miscellaneous grouping or number inserted for no reason. Town council members are stewards of the public’s money and should be prudent. I plan to spend a lot of time on the budget, understanding each line item and asking many questions. I cannot vote on a budget with no justification for line items unless I genuinely understand what taxpayer money is used to purchase, and it makes sense.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I think of General George C. Marshall when I hear the word leadership. Just like Marshall, I would bring the traits of a servant leader to the town council. Any leader must listen. I have always been told I am a great listener. Having empathy is another trait of a servant leader. We must understand where constituents come from when they bring issues to the council. Vision for the future is another essential trait. We must be able to have and explain a vision for the town. Also, servant leaders build community by encouraging collaboration within and outside the organization. We must work with Loudoun County and the State of Virginia to solve our workforce housing issues. All these traits are already instilled in me and will be noticeable on the town council.
Serving is something I have been a part of for years. Fifteen years ago, I contacted a nonprofit, asked to be their treasurer, and fell in love with serving. Since then, I have been president of a few nonprofit organizations, including my prior Rotary. Leading an organization through a pandemic was a feat but also humbling.
Colin Doniger
Occupation: Security Administration
Neighborhood: Potomac Crossing
Year moved to town: 2007
Campaign website: donigerforleesburg.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Leesburg? How will you address it? Public safety, and safety of our children should always be priority one. We need to reinstate our police officers and Town employees who lost jobs to the vaccine mandate. Besides the moral responsibility to set things right, the loss of police officers while the Department was understaffed put our citizens in jeopardy. I will work to fully staff and fund the Leesburg Police Department.
I also want to establish a child protection commission. Mental health issues are at an all-time high in our country, and we need greater law enforcement and security presence in our schools. We do not have school resources officers in elementary schools. There is potential state funding we can seek to leverage to fill this gap. We should have a continuous protective presence at our Leesburg schools for psychological deterrence and rapid response.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? Leesburg has the highest per capita debt of any town in the commonwealth, and current plans will increase that debt, despite a 20% increase in general property tax revenue over three years. In other words, we are taking more tax money while spending beyond our means. The tax cost of the interest on our debt has more than doubled in three years.
We need to limit our debt by prioritizing our projects based on criticality. I want to do a thorough assessment of each project to determine what is necessary to essential services verse what is nice to have. We can then evaluate what needs to be funded now and what can be pushed to out years.
I want to lower our debt services to general expenditures maximum ratio. Leesburg’s ratio is currently set at 15%, whereas the Loudoun County maximum is 10%. We should be mirroring the county on this to prevent our debt from getting out of control.
I would like to assess return on investment of our programs. Leesburg spends nearly $900,000 on economic development, yet the most significant recent economic improvement came from a zero-cost suggestion of increasing downtown live music hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I try to approach everything with a scout mindset. This involves dropping preconceptions and observing the facts to guide my decision making. Being in a position of leadership does not make one a leader. We must remember that we are servants, not dictators. I approach my candidacy with a heart of service and faith in God.
I’m a skilled active listener. I do my best to put myself in the speaker’s shoes and understand their perspective even if I don’t agree. I am skilled in reading a situation to identify when to press my position and when to exercise patience for a more impactful opportunity.
John W. Spence
Occupation: Architect, Senior Construction Administrator
Neighborhood: Fairview
Year moved to town: 2005
Campaign website: spenceforleesburg.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Leesburg? How will you address it? Maintaining business growth/development and resident quality of life at the same time. People love places to eat and shop and live and work, and we all need visitors to come and enjoy this great town, but it comes at a cost. We need spirited debate and discussion and added voices on the Town Council to resolve these and all issues. There’s been little progress because there’s been so little real debate. The Town Council needs a balance of voices.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? Property taxes, all taxes really, should be raised very little and not very often. Like families and individuals, our government should learn to spend well and not squander dollars or waste talented employee skills. I’ve seen firsthand through building various local and county projects how money is easily frittered away because there’s a feeling that “it’s not my money.” Accountability requires that all town employees take to heart their responsibilities to the residents of Leesburg.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I’ve been an architect and construction administrator for 30 years, overseeing more than a quarter billion dollars’ worth of construction projects. My role day in and out is solving design and construction problems, facilitating often contentious multi-party relationships, and quickly resolving disputes to at least grudging satisfaction. These skills can apply equally to Town Council meetings and issues.
Neil Steinberg
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Neighborhood: Woodberry
Year moved to town: 2008
Campaign website: forsteinberg.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Leesburg? How will you address it? One of the biggest challenges facing Leesburg (and every community) is affordable housing. First of all, without affordable housing we are wasting extraordinary amounts of time and resources as people spend hours in commuting, which also puts excessive strains on our transportation systems, degrades our air quality and diminishes quality of life in general. Our workforce provides a necessary array of goods and services and is deserving of being part of the community in which they expend so much effort. As a member of the council, it is my job to evaluate development proposals on the basis of how well they serve all of us, at every economic level. We need to work in concert with those programs at the county and state level, and those developers who have proven track records in affordable housing to achieve this goal. I am always looking for the highest percentage of qualifying units we can get, and I am not a fan of payment-in-lieu. I’ve had people tell me that it is impossible to provide housing for a variety of income levels; I don’t believe it.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? When discussing town taxes, I often ask residents which services they would choose to do without. I have yet to have anyone offer to forego water and sewer, trash collection, our extremely capable police department, snow removal, parks, public art or good roads. I believe Leesburg’s budget, always carefully considered, provides the level of service our residents expect and appreciate. Our tax rate reflects that philosophy, and it should be noted we cannot operate at a deficit. It should also be noted that Leesburg has one of the lowest tax rates in the region, and that an outside research firm has stated that Leesburg, with lower taxes and a smaller staff, accomplishes so much more than almost any other jurisdiction.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? At the end of the day, being part of the daily functioning of a small town is a personal as it gets. I believe I have the ability and patience to consider difficult issues from a variety of perspectives, and then render a decision that best serves the interests of our residents. What we do on Town Council involves the nuts and bolts of daily life; those things that can affect every family, every person most directly. It’s not about winning or losing, it’s about achieving consensus. Finally, I am proud to be able to say that Leesburg has been designated the eighth best place to live in all of the United States and the most beautiful town in Virginia. Our community success represents a team effort provided by the Staff and the Council, and I am grateful to be able to say that I am a part of that. I want to thank all of the residents who have been so supportive of our efforts, and who have expressed such strong approval for our accomplishments. Also, thanks to Loudoun Nowfor the opportunity to offer my views to the community of Leesburg.
Patrick Wilt
Occupation: Business Owner
Neighborhood: Historic District
Year moved to town: 2014
Campaign website: patrickwilt4leesburg.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Leesburg? How will you address it? Leesburg needs a Town Council that is small business friendly. Small business creates the charm and character that we all love in Leesburg. It’s not Walmart, or Target, or Starbucks. For every dollar spent at a small business, 70¢ stays in the local community. For every dollar spent at a large business, 60¢ leaves the local community. The more we can encourage the creativity and investment in small business, then business tax revenues to Leesburg increase so that residents’ property taxes can remain lower. But, today the town regularly dismisses and hinders small businesses while granting favors and exceptions to wealthy property owners and developers. The town's regulations and culture must be changed so that everyone can enjoy their freedom and prosperity—not just a selected few. Currently treatment of businesses is not always consistent and fair. Tax obligations are not applied consistently. License fees are inconsistent. Permitting and license processes are burdensome, cumbersome, lengthy, uncertain, and expensive. We need to revamp business sales taxes, permitting and licensing, along with a complete overhaul of the zoning process to create fairness for everyone so that small business can thrive again.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? Budget discipline requires the council to ensure that the town’s budget is balanced and efficient. The council must make sure that the town’s priorities are effectively deployed and that the Town’s spending is justified. To do this, the council should ensure that budgeting is done on a zero-based foundation rather than simply incrementing spending over last year’s budget. Every budget category should be justified for purpose and efficiency prior to authorizing the year’s spending. This is the simple respect and responsibility the council owes to Leesburg's taxpayers and residents.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? My background in large corporate business such as USAA, Capital One, and Fannie Mae along with my experience in small business entrepreneurship provides me with unique skills and perspectives. I'm experienced in leading large staffs with large budgets and I'm also familiar with the needs of small business and how small business drives a vibrant and thriving community. I also bring a perspective of fairness and non-partisanship. Government has no role in granting favors to selected people or political donors. Government should represent the interests of all fairly and equally.
