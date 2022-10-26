In Hillsboro, voters elect a mayor and all five council members. However, there will be no names on the ballot.
Following the town’s tradition, the election will be conducted entirely by write-in ballots.
Roger Vance has served as mayor for the past 16 years following eight years on the Town Council. Council members Laney Oxman has served on the council since 2015. Vice Mayor Claudia Forbes and Steve Moskal have served since 2017. Lisa Franke was first elected in 2020. Paul Hrebenak was appointed to the council in 2021.
The mayor and council are elected to two-year terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.