Hamilton offers one of the most contested races of the 2022 municipal elections. David Simpson retired from his mayor’s seat earlier this year after being elected to three four-year terms. Council member Kenneth Wine was appointed to fill that post. Wine, Brian Daskalovitz and Vaughn Stanford are seeking election to the seat.
Three Town Council seats are on the ballot with incumbents Craig Green, Rebecca Jones and Cathy Salter seeking new four-year terms and Amy Barden, Elana M. Boras vying to win seats at the council’s table.
Mayor
Vote for 1
Brian J. Daskalovitz
Occupation: Director of Risk Management at DreamSpring
Neighborhood: Colonial Highway
Year Moved to Town: 2017
Did not submit responses.
Vaughn W. Stanford
Occupation: Section Chief, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency
Neighborhood: Colonial Highway
Year moved to town: 2017
Campaign website: votestanford.com
What is the biggest challenge facing Hamilton? How will you address it? This biggest challenge facing Hamiltonians today is a combination of safety and outdated Infrastructure. Much of the tools and rationale we need to make improvements are found in state, county and town policy and guidance. I have scoured through hundreds of pages of ordinances, laws and policies to ensure I know how to approach starting and completing key projects. I plan to utilize my relationships at the state and local level to understand the best ways to move forward on improvements. I will initiate project committees to ensure those with the energy and aptitude to support our efforts have a chance to participate. The town has seen some improvements started, and I will work with our town council and committees to continue and finish needed improvements. I will make all of our projects visible to the town constituents, so we are all aligned with expectations.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? Passing a budget for Hamilton is one of the most important responsibilities of the Town Council. The budget is our guide for the next year and gives us an estimate for revenue and spending. It also sets the property and real estate taxes that all Hamiltonians will be paying. As mayor, I will ensure transparency throughout the budget process. In developing the budget, I want the town Council to consider each line item for accountability and affordability. I believe Hamilton should serve the public by providing services that are efficient and effective, while also allowing social and economic opportunities and enhancing quality of life. Specifically, I want the budget to include estimates for expenditures to ensure safe pedestrian access for all Hamiltonians (sidewalks, crosswalks, curtailed speeding).
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? Integrity, Candor, Perseverance, Accountability and Dedication are five leadership traits I would use to describe myself. For over a decade I led the youth group at our church. In this role, I worked with families and volunteer staff to create programs with a sense of community, safety and fun. I have managed budgets, varying opinions, personalities and resources with a logical mind and can-do attitude. I pride myself, and have been recognized, both in the Army and as a civil servant at the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for solving complex problems and executing with efficiency and effectiveness. My career skills and passion to serve will guide me as I work with the town council and residents of Hamilton to tackle unfinished business as well as new opportunities to invoke a stronger sense of community and connection for Hamiltonians.
Kenneth Wine
Occupation: Carpenter/Business Owner
Neighborhood: Colonial Highway
Year moved to town: 2001
What is the biggest challenge facing Hamilton? How will you address it? The biggest challenge facing the town is the aging infrastructure. I will continue to make the water and sewer systems a top priority to ensure that they are maintained properly and continue to meet the required regulations and standards. I would also like to bring another well online and see another water tower built. We are actively seeking funding for both of these projects. Sidewalks on the east end of town are in disrepair and a safety concern. We are currently working to acquire funding to make the necessary sidewalk repairs.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? I want to make certain that the citizens of the town are being provided with the best possible services at the best rates that we can procure while keeping the tax rates, water/sewer rates and other fees affordable for everyone. I want to see tax dollars spent responsibly and effectively. I believe we should use the resources we have available and plan strategically for the future, minimizing debt as much as possible so as not to burden current and future town residents.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I own a carpentry business and have 37 years of experience working with people and resolving issues. In 2008, I was first elected to the town council and have served the town since. I respect the knowledge and expertise of my fellow council members and recognize each person’s contribution to the overall functioning of the town. I am open to the viewpoint of others even when it differs from my own. In my 14 years of service, I have gained valuable experience in the operations of the town and work well with the council and staff.
Town Council
Vote for 3
Amy Barden
Occupation: Retired
Neighborhood: Hamilton
Year moved to town: 2015
What is the biggest challenge facing Hamilton? How will you address it? Cars exceeding the speed limit and heavy truck use on Colonial Highway—as well as unsafe sidewalks on the East side of town—are two of the biggest concerns our residents have. That said, I look forward to learning from and working with the neighbors I have not met/spoken with to identify other key issues and identify ways to resolve those issues.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? My philosophy for the town budget is to streamline where it makes sense, but to make prudent and timely expenditures to fix key problems such as unsafe sidewalks and an aging water tower. The first approach to covering those types of expenditures should always be the seeking of funds through state and federal grant programs.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? Drawing on my background as Chief Operating Officer of a consulting firm, board president, special events manger, and proposal writer and editor, I bring an ability to set goals, direct and manage actions toward those goals, work collaboratively with council members, brainstorm and coordinate town events, and craft/evaluate grant submissions.
Elana M. Boras
Occupation: Senior Contracts Manager
Neighborhood: Colonial Highway
Year moved to town: 2015
What is the biggest challenge facing Hamilton? How will you address it? The two main challenges facing Hamilton today are the speed and amount of traffic going through our town, along with our aging water tower, sewer system and sidewalks. Our town has yet to come up with a solution to any of these concerns. It is imperative that we make these issues a top priority. I would communicate with local councils in Purcellville, Middleburg and Hillsboro to learn how they resolved these same types of issues. I would advocate for the formulation and the implementation of practical plans that would ensure road safety and continued accessibility of clean, safe water.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? I believe the town should stay within its budget while also exploring additional funding available from our state and federal governments to supplement the town's budgetary needs.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I have over 35 years of federal, state and local government contracting experience, which includes an understanding of statutory and regulatory requirements, contract negotiations and government fiscal budgeting constraints.
Craig Green
Occupation: I own a business that provides IT support services to small businesses.
Neighborhood: Colonial Highway
Year moved to town: 1979
What is the biggest challenge facing Hamilton? How will you address it? The biggest issue remains our aging infrastructure—old lines for the water and sewer system, our sidewalks need to be replaced and repaired. We have only recently gotten out from under a consent decree with The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. We have a lot of work yet to do with this system to ensure current and future residents a high quality of life free of the threat of fines or enforcement activities from our state regulators.
I am personally responsible for the fact that we have made progress on this front—I pushed my fellow council members to hire a project manager. It was a decision long considered, and has been a boon since we brought this person on. He has taken these thorny problems to hand and started bringing them to closure. The real issue underlying that is the struggles we as a town and society at large are having maintaining positive civic engagement. We need our citizens to understand the scope of the issues facing us as a town, and to work collectively to help us move forward on long-term goals that we as a town share or that the town must no matter what, resolve. Not all problems are exciting, but all problems must get solved eventually.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? Keep it balanced every year, provide a cushion to ensure a rainy day fund, do not waste the good will that our citizens have entrusted us with. We strive to plan for our future and create enough flexibility to meet that future without faxing financial peril.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? We are a council that thrives on cooperation, unlike others around us. We collectively are very concerned about how we interact and generally arrive at good decisions through consensus. Without such comity, there could be no progress in a small town. I try to use humor, persistence and positive approaches to keep my fellow council together and working towards a common goal. We are seen as one of the highest functioning town councils in Western Loudoun, and that is entirely due to a long-term commitments to work together instead of against each other.
Rebecca Jones
Occupation: Accountant
Neighborhood: Colonial Highway
Year moved to town: 2009
What is the biggest challenge facing Hamilton? How will you address it? I have served on the Hamilton Town Council for six years and as an experienced member of the town’s leadership, I know that the town’s aging infrastructure is our top priority, especially having to do with the water and sewer utilities. These issues must be addressed with adequate funding, which is a challenge in a small town with limited funding sources.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? The Town of Hamilton is a small town with many needs and a limited budget, so a very important duty of its Town Council is to responsibly allocate the limited resources in a way that best meets the town’s immediate and long-term needs.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? Having already served on the Hamilton Town Council and also as Vice Mayor, I am well acquainted with Hamilton’s short and long-term needs and have been able to effectively work with town staff to find solutions. As chair of the Finance Committee and a CPA, I have worked closely with the Town Treasurer for years on the budget process, cash management, project financing and the overall careful stewardship of the town’s assets.
Cathy Salter
Occupation: Registrar, LCPS
Neighborhood: Hamilton Meadows
Year moved to town: 2013
What is the biggest challenge facing Hamilton? How will you address it? Hamilton is facing several big challenges right now. First, our water system is in need of major repairs and overhaul. Secondly, our sewer system has issues due to the age of the underground pipes. I served on the Water Committee where we met monthly with our water and sewer contractor to ensure our residents had water and sewer services. We spent a lot of time working on finding I&I issues within the underground water pipes to identify the short- and long-term issues and plan for repairs and updates to the infrastructure. We have made great progress in identifying the areas that need immediate attention and correcting those first. A plan to fix these areas is in the works. A new water tower is also greatly needed. This will take time to come to a completion, but the initial steps are already in underway. Speeding in Hamilton is also a huge concern as residents have brought this concern to a number of meetings. I was tasked to try and find solutions with VDOT vetting some ideas on how we can slow the speeders coming through our town. So far, everything we have requested has not been approved by VDOT, but I will continue to request more new ideas with VDOT so that we can come to a mutually agreeable solution that will make Hamilton safer. Finally getting our sidewalks repaired or updated is a big challenge. Progress has been made on the more western part of the town getting some repairs, I will continue to work with VDOT on getting the remainder of sidewalks updated so that they are accessible to all our residents and visitors to enjoy our town.
What is your philosophy for the town budget? I am a fiscal conservative and want to ensure we have the funds to pay for new expenditures. During meetings when new items are proposed for expenditure, I work to identify what line item will it be spent from and where are the funds to pay for expenses. In addition, when it came time for the real estate tax renewal in 2022, I pushed to ensure our residents tax bill did not increase by proposing that the tax rate get lowered, so when our residents home values increased substantially their bill did not increase as much.
What leadership traits would you bring to the council? I believe leadership means getting involved to support a better town, thus I have served on the town council for just over three years. In these three years, I have served as the head of the Park Committee working to improve to the park which has benefited our residents and visitors. I also have served on the Water Committee and most recently I have started serving on the Personnel Committee where we are working with our town staff to support our residents further. Before being elected to serve our town on the Town Council, I worked on the Town Planning Commission for four years.
