Voters this year will see three ballot questions on whether the county government may issue bonds to cover capital projects for county government, schools, and transportation. Altogether Loudoun voters will be asked to authorize up to $394.3 million in borrowing.
Bonds are considered a more cost-effective way to finance one-time expenses such as construction projects than paying in cash, particularly for localities like Loudoun County with perfect credit ratings attracting low interest rates. Aside from grants, Loudoun typically pays for a portion of capital projects in cash, and uses bond sales to finance the majority the budget. The Board of Supervisors sets a debt limit to ensure the county does not issue more debt than it can repay if there are changes in the market or economy.
For schools, voters will be asked to authorize the issuance of up to $268.2 million in bonds to finance building a new high school, HS-14 Dulles North High School; renovating or replacing Park View High School; a traffic signal at the school district’s Valley Service Center bus maintenance facility across from Harmony Middle School; and school security projects and other facility alterations.
The county government is asking to issue up to $74.7 million in bonds to finance replacing Round Hill Station 4 fire and rescue station, a new Western Loudoun Recreation Center, and other parks, public safety facilities and community centers in the county’s capital plan.
And the county will also ask voters for permission to issue up to $51.3 million to finance building a section of Crosstrail Boulevard between Sycolin Road and the Dulles Greenway, a roundabout at Rt. 15 and Braddock Road, a roundabout at Rt. 50 and Everfield Drive, an interchange at Rt. 7 and Rt. 690, a W&OD Trail overpass across Sterling Boulevard, and roadway and bridge improvements along the widened section of Rt. 7 between Rt. 9 and the Dulles Greenway.
