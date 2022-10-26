The race for the newly redrawn 10th Congressional District pits two Loudouners against each other: incumbent, former prosecutor and Leesburg resident Jennifer Wexton, and Purcellville resident and Navy veteran Hung Cao.
Although a Democrat-leaning district with a population dominated by Loudoun County, Republicans see the district as an opportunity to pick up a seat in Congress, with conservative political action committees and the Republican Congressional Committee investing in the race.
In October, polls watcher RealClearPolitics tipped the district from “Likely Dem” to “Leans Dem,” indicating less certainty the Democrat will win. Meanwhile, analysis site FiveThirtyEight’s most recent simulations have Wexton strongly favored to win the election, giving her a 94% chance to hang on to the seat.
During the campaign Wexton, now in her second two-year term, has touted legislative accomplishments since she took office in 2019, a time that has seen the COVID-19 pandemic, an attempt to overthrow an American election backed by a sitting president, war in Ukraine and other disruptions in the U.S. and around the world. Cao has attacked Wexton and the Biden administration for their work in that time and sought to benefit from the conservative outrage over public schools equity policies that was in large part launched by political groups here in Loudoun.
Now, with global inflation continuing to run at historic highs, the U.S. sending aide to help Ukraine fight off a Russian invasion, the former president subpoenaed in the Congressional investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Loudoun schools still a political hotbed, voters go to the polls Nov. 8 to decide whether Democrats will keep control of the District—and the House of Representatives.
Hung Cao, Republican
Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao served in Special Operations for 25 years. He first came to the U.S. as a refugee from Vietnam, when his family escaped in 1975, and he was a member of the inaugural graduating class at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. After attending the U.S. Naval Academy, he served as a deep-sea diver and explosive ordnance disposal officer, and deployed in combat to Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.
He also worked at the Pentagon on the Navy’s budget, worked in Department of Defense policy, worked with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in San Diego, and took part in humanitarian and disaster relief in Pakistan. He and his family established a 501(c)3 nonprofit that makes beeping Easter Eggs for children with visual impairments.
He returned from his last deployment to Afghanistan in January 2021, and retired from the Navy in October.
He and his wife are homeschooling their five children.
Jennifer Wexton, Democrat, incumbent
Jennifer Wexton began her career in public service in 2001 as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Loudoun County. She would later serve as a court-appointed guardian representing abused or neglected children, a special justice in mental commitment hearings, and as a substitute judge in the District Court.
In 2014, she won a special election to the state Senate, to the seat vacated by Mark Herring’s election to state Attorney General, then was reelected in 2015. She left the office in in 2019 after being elected to Congress.
She has passed legislation to increase funding for opioid addiction research, protect retirement savings during the COVID-19 pandemic, protect benefits for federal employees, update the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and founded the Congressional Task Force on Digital Citizenship and the Congressional Agritourism Caucus. She also serves on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, the House Appropriations Committee, and the House Budget Committee. And she was the first person to hang a transgender pride flag outside her office in the halls of Congress.
