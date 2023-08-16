William Joseph (Joe) McGregor of Leesburg, VA died on August 12, 2023.
Born March 23, 1940, in Cumberland, MD, he grew up in Frostburg, MD, where he met Judith (Judy) Ann Fike, his high school sweetheart and later his wife of 63 years.
In 1957 he attended Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with a chemical engineering degree.
He and Judy married in 1960 and moved to Michigan in 1961 where Joe began his career as a chemist with DuPont. While working, Joe earned a master's degree in industrial management from the University of Michigan. In 1969, Joe left DuPont and began a 29-year career with Mobil Chemical. Joe and Judy moved seven times to and from the Midwest and East coast as Joe progressed in roles from special projects manager to plant manager, to general manager, to Vice President Mobil Chemical and General Manager, Chemical Products Division (1985-1995). Joe finished his career in Fairfax, Virginia as Vice President, New Business Development & Planning, Petrochemicals. Travel was an essential part of Joe's work and a love for both Joe and Judy, along with their three children.
Between work and vacations, Joe and Judy visited 24 countries and 48 U.S. states. Joe's most frequent trips were to France and Japan, both cultures he grew to appreciate and where he made lasting friendships.
Joe always found time for church and his faith. As members of the Christian community, he and Judy taught Sunday school and co-chaired committees; Joe led the men's group, held an administrative board role, and represented the church at regional conferences. His favorite church activity was selling Christmas trees at an annual fundraising sale with his children. In retirement, Joe enjoyed bridge, photography, and golf—three lifelong passions. He also set up a woodworking workshop and shared his craft by building sets for The Great Falls Players and making toys for children in need.
He and Judy traveled extensively with Road Scholar. They loved music and were supporters of both the Kennedy Center and the Loudoun Symphony, in addition to regularly enjoying Lucketts Bluegrass.
Joe is survived by his wife, Judy McGregor, brother-in-law George Fike, daughters Heather Downs and Heidi Bartolacci, sons-in-law Scott Downs and Gary Bartolacci, and grandchildren Mia and Maxwell Downs and Abigail, Eliza, and Matthew Bartolacci. Preceding Joe in death are his parents William and Naomi McGregor, brother Larry McGregor, and son Joseph McGregor.
The family will have a private celebration of his life.
Donations in Joe's honor can be made to the Loudoun Symphony (P.O. Box 4478, Leesburg, VA, 20177) or Lucketts Bluegrass Foundation (42361 Lucketts Road, Leesburg, VA, 20176). Share condolences with the family www.LoudounFuneralChapel.com
