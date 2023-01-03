William Francis McDonald, 88, of Leesburg, Virginia, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Falcons Landing in Potomac Falls, Virginia.
Born Tuesday, April 17, 1934, in Queens, New York, he was the son of the late Frank McDonald and Mary (Gray) McDonald.
William is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy L. McDonald; children Francine & Dr. Brant Vitek, Drs. Tara & Buddy Morrison, and Kevin & Rhonda McDonald; grandchildren, Kirby, Bailey, Taylor, Riley, Matthew, and Natalie; brothers, John and Michael; sisters, Mary and Patricia. He is predeceased by brothers Frank, Thomas, and Lawrence.
A funeral service will be held at Saint John the Apostle Catholic Church located at 101 Oak Crest Manor Leesburg, Virginia, 20176, with Father Edouard Guillox officiating. Interment will be on a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Boulder Crest Foundation (https://bouldercrest.org/), a Veterans charity important to William.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.