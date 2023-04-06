William "Bill" David Sargent, 79, of Leesburg, Virginia passed on Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.
Born Monday, February 7, 1944, he was the son of the late William Robert Sargent and the late Virginia Wimmer Sargent.
Bill grew up in Princeton, WV, and decided to make the move to Fairfax County, VA, after graduating from high school in 1962, and was employed as a plumber's assistant. He then moved to Loudoun County to start his own plumbing business where he developed not only business relationships, but many that turned in to good friendships over the years. Bill also worked for the Loudoun County government, which he retired from after 18 years of service.
Two interests that Bill was very passionate about was his love of flying and music. At one time, he had obtained his private pilots license and enjoyed sharing his stories about his flying experiences. He also loved playing his guitar, writing music and recording in Nashville. Locally he was associated with several bands where he played lead guitar and sang. He enjoyed these times with fellow musicians which developed into many life-long friendships.
Bill leaves many to cherish his memory including his loving wife of 35 years, Thelma M. Sargent; son, William Chris Sargent of Winchester, VA, stepdaughter, Susan Bukovsky (Brian) of Leesburg, VA, brother, Randy Sargent (Florence) of Princeton, WV, sisters, Gerolene Keillor of Princeton, WV, Dena Turpin of Princeton, WV and Judy Okes of Windermere, FL. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Timothy Bukovsky and Lauren Bukovsky, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held at Loudoun Funeral Chapel on March 27, 2023.
Bill took pride in giving back to the community and organizations he believed in. To honor his memory, donations can be made to Saint Jude's, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, or the charity of your choosing.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
