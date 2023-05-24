Theresa Kaylor Whitcomb passed away peacefully at her home on May 12, 2023.
Theresa was born December 4, 1952 in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Robert Kaylor Sr. and Barbara Cannon Kaylor.
She graduated from Loudoun County High School Class of 1971.
She married Charles W. Whitcomb on June 7, 1975, and later moved to California where she raised her children and attended Citrus College. Later she moved back to Leesburg where she started a 27-year career with United Airlines. Trixie, as she was known by her coworkers, loved her United family and had recently retired from the airlines.
She and Carl Menagh married on August 21, 1998 in Arizona.
Theresa could be found by friends and family looking for the next best antique, hitting all the yard sales for that special find or meeting them for a cup of coffee at a local restaurant. She loved to travel and learn as much history as possible. Most importantly she was a friend to ALL.
Theresa is survived by her son, Sean Whitcomb and wife Shannon, daughter, Erin Whitcomb and stepson John Skyler Menagh. Also her brothers, Michael Kaylor, Robert Kaylor Jr., Joseph Kaylor, nephews, Patrick Kaylor, Douglas Kaylor, Zach Kaylor, nieces, Katie Wilson and Morgan Kaylor. As well as a host of other family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, parents and Sister Mary Kaylor Hurst.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 1-4PM at Loudoun Funeral Chapel 158 Catoctin Cir. SE Leesburg, Virginia 20175.
Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.