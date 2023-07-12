Steven Edward Harris of Ashburn VA died Thursday, June 29, 2023, after a battle with Melodysplastic Syndrome known as MDS (a cancer of the bone marrow causing the production of red and white blood cells and platelets to not do their jobs). He was diagnosed with MDS on May 25, 2023.
Steven was born in his grandmother's feather bed in King's Lynn England on August 26, 1950. Steve was the eldest of 5 children born to Charles and Gwynneth Harris. Steve's father served in the U.S. Army-Air Force and was stationed overseas and in the U.S.during his military career. Growing up, Steve became accustomed to moving and excelled with a competitive approach to sports and education. This served him well no matter where he lived throughout his 72 years.
Steven is survived by his wife of 47 years, Margaret Scott Harris, his daughter, Jennifer Harris Hedrick Castrovinci and husband Marc, grandson Mace Hedrick and Mace's father, Daniel Hedrick. He leaves his sister Shirley Mastria and Jimmy, sister Bev Hicks and Doug, sister Lynne Johnson, and brother Roger Harris along with numerous nieces and nephews as well as close friends, old and new.
Steven was a 1973 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. He accepted a job with Vepco following college graduation. He was always excited to move to new challenges and jobs throughout Virginia with his family while always learning the varied operations of Vepco as it became Dominion Energy during his 38-year career. Steve retired in 2010 as Manager Distribution Construction North/West Region.
Retirement for Steve was about pursuing his passion for GOLF. Whether a high or low score, a shot into the woods or sand trap, inclement weather or sunshine, Steve loved golf! He looked forward to weekly golf trips to play courses throughout Virginia. He marked the calendar each year for annual trips with golf buddies during the year including Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Williamsburg, Ocean City, and even Luray Virginia. Steve never did make that golf course "Hole-in-One" during his many rounds with his clubs and that dimpled golf ball.
Steve celebrated all his golf buddies "Hole-in-One" achievements. However, I could see that Steve's friendships, jokes, quick wit, and happy nature showed his own "People-Hole-in-One" when he looked forward to a chance to play the game with you, his friends, as v the regular people interactions he enjoyed as an adult be it work or play. He curated unique "People-Hole-in-One" with important long-standing relationships be it collea work, retirees, family, friends and even chance encounters with everyday people nowhere he found himself. Each interaction with Steve really was a daily "Hole -in -On we should all be so lucky!
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Loudon Funeral Chapel and Crematory located in Leesburg Virginia on Catoctin Circle.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials made be made in Steve's honor to the following:
Stream Valley Veterinary Hospital - 42902 Waxpool Road - Ashburn VA 20148Blue Ridge Hospice - 333 West Cork Street #405 - Winchester VA 22601Loudoun Hunger Relief - 750 Miller Drive Suite 110 - Leesburg VA 20175
