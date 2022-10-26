Sharon D. Ackerman, who retired as Loudoun County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for instruction in 2014, died at age 77 on Friday, October 21, in Florida.
Mrs. Ackerman began her teaching career in Pine Bush, N.Y., before starting her LCPS career as a teacher at Aldie Elementary in 1972. In 1973, she became a reading resource coordinator. In this job, Mrs. Ackerman moved between several elementary schools in western Loudoun assessing the effectiveness of each school’s reading program. She was named assistant principal of Sully Elementary in 1976. (She also served as the interim principal of the former Round Hill Elementary after the principal suffered a heart attack.)
In 1977, Mrs. Ackerman was scheduled to come into the central office as an elementary supervisor. Before she began that 12-month position, then-Director for Personnel Robert Jarvis, called Ackerman into his office to say he wanted her to become the principal of Waterford Elementary. Waterford was an 11-month position, which meant Mrs. Ackerman would be taking a pay cut. “A lot of people said to me ‘I would try to sue them.’” In fact, Mrs. Ackerman said in an interview just prior to retirement, that the 11-month contract suited her. (She had a 3-year-old at home.)
Mrs. Ackerman served as Waterford’s principal until 1980 and as principal of Sterling Elementary from 1980 to 1985. “I will tell anybody that the principal is the plum position of all of the positions I’ve had. In many ways, that was the most enjoyable on a consistent basis because it’s a large enough setting for you to influence a lot of people… but it’s still a closer, more intimate, family kind of thing...
“You’re just a supermom there.”
It was during her time as principal that Mrs. Ackerman obtained a reputation for being intimidating. (Former Sterling staffers will speak about the hushed horror of hearing her high heels reverberating in the hallways.) This is not an image Mrs. Ackerman said she cultivated. “I’m fascinated every time I hear that. ‘People are afraid of you.’ I’m passionate about what our work is here. If that comes off as strong and somewhat intimidating… I don’t think I am mean to people… I’m not shy about saying ‘Here is what we need to do for kids.’ It was never my intention to be intimidating. I think most of that’s a legend anyway.”
What isn’t a legend is that Mrs. Ackerman was exceptionally devoted to her work. Unwilling to leave the budget process while serving as assistant superintendent, she stayed on the job until her appendix burst. Mrs. Ackerman also worked through the initial treatments for the breast cancer that eventually took her life.
Mrs. Ackerman came into the central office in 1985 as supervisor of personnel and became director of personnel services in 1987. “I was the first female to be elevated above supervisor; the first female director.” (Mrs. Ackerman was sometimes called “Ackerperson” – in jest – in acknowledgement of her trailblazing role. “If I should have been insulted about it, I wasn’t.”)
From Personnel, Ackerman became director of elementary education in 1990, then assistant superintendent for instruction in 1998. In this role she influenced the philosophy of Loudoun’s curriculum at every level. “What I’m happiest about is that I had this vision that we’d be much more of an intentional learning organization.”
Mrs. Ackerman mentored many people through the career path she followed. She always had a warning, however, for those coming into the central office. “When people come to work here – particularly if they have been principals – I say to them ‘You need to be sure if you really want to do this, because there is a little hollow place in you that will never get filled because there aren’t kids here. You have to decide if the trade-off is worth it.’… You have to be willing to have really delayed gratification. The kind of things we set in motion from here are going to take years to see the results of. It’s a trade-off.”
Upon her retirement, Mrs. Ackerman was dubious about her place in LCPS’ history. “I don’t have any expectation that people are going to remember me at all. Things move too fast here. By the middle of next year, it will be ‘What was her name?’”
One has to believe this is wrong.
Mrs. Ackerman is survived by her husband Irv (she died one week short of their 55th wedding anniversary) and daughter, Lea.
Condolences may be sent to:
Irv Ackerman
11316 SW Lunata Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.
A memorial service in Loudoun is being planned at a later date.
