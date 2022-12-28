Sally Mathieson Caseman, 82, formerly of Purcellville, VA, died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Leesburg, Virginia.
Born Thursday, August 22, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas Mathieson and the late Marjorie Briscoe Mathieson.
Sally was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Jerry Caseman. They were married July 11, 1964.
Sally attended Follansbee High School and graduated from West Liberty State College in 1962. She went on to receive her Masters Degree in Education from West Virginia University. She began teaching first grade at Millsop Primary School in Weirton, WV.
In 1964, Sally married Jerry and began to travel the world with him as a Navy officer's wife. Sally was an intrepid explorer, and while Jerry was stationed on aircraft carriers, Sally raised Beth and Susan and saw everything she could see in the Philippines, Cyprus, Athens, Italy and England, toddlers in tow. After Polly was born, Sally and Jerry moved to Norfolk, VA, followed by tours in Fort Meade, MD; Adak, AK; and finally back in Washington, DC. Each time they moved, Sally worked tirelessly to make military housing feel like home for her family.
She was an avid gardener, a renowned shopper, and enjoyed tennis - she also refinished furniture, kept an immaculate home, and made sure her family sat down to a home cooked meal every night. In Adak, Alaska, Sally became a playground monitor at the elementary school, possibly the windiest, coldest playground in the world, and loved every minute of it. In high school Sally had been an accomplished actor and director, and she gifted her daughters with a love of literature and poetry. She enjoyed her years working at the Herndon Fortnightly Library in Herndon, VA and could always be counted upon for a good book recommendation.
Sally always loved children, and was delighted with her role as a grandmother. She taught her children and grandchildren the value of hard work, perseverance, kindness, and a sense of humor. Sally also loved to take the road less traveled.
In their later years, Sally and Jerry spent many happy hours driving the back country roads of western Loudoun, finding bookstores, bakeries and coffee shops in out of the way places, and enjoying the long way home.
Sally's family will carry her adventuresome spirit, generous nature, wry sense of humor, and kind heart with them and she will never be forgotten.
Sally leaves behind her three beloved daughters and devoted sons-in-law, Susan and Don Loveday of Roanoke, VA, Beth Caseman and Stuart Bowen of Round Hill, VA, and Polly and Bryan Hughes of Leesburg, VA, and 10 grandchildren she loved and spoiled: Tom, Nick, and Caroline Loveday; Elise, Dane, and Graeme Bowen; and Carly (Aedan Pettit), Casey, Colin, and Caleb Hughes. Sally also leaves behind her beloved sisters Alice (David) Javersak of Wheeling, WV, and Mary Beth Harvey of Wellsburg, WV; four brothers-in-law: Lynn (Milli) Caseman of Middlebourne, WV, Kent Caseman (Martine Swain) of Atlanta, GA, Paul David (Patty) Caseman of Phoenix, AZ, and Chris (Nancy) Caseman of Dumfries, VA; and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Harmony United Methodist Church, 308 E Colonial Hwy, Hamilton, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at Harmony United Methodist Church with the Pastor Debra Lucas officiating. Interment will be on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sally's honor to All Ages Read Together, 1141 Elden St. Suite 100, Herndon, VA 20170.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
