Rosanne Eleanor Durand, 64 of Leesburg, Virginia, passed on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Born Saturday, August 23, 1958, in Brooklyn, New York. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Mongelli and Concetta Dalia.
Rosanne arrived in Leesburg in 1996 and had been active as President of the Loudoun chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Association and member of the Loudoun County Disability Board. She was a graduate of Brooklyn College and taught Physics and Chemistry at St. Joseph by the Sea High School in Staten Island, Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn, and Kingsborough Community College. Rosanne loved Cooking, Knitting, Needlepoint, and Dancing.
She leaves her family to cherish her memory including her husband, Thomas H. Durand, her daughter Victoria and son-in-law Matthew Flory, son Frankie Durand brother Anthony Mongelli, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia.
Additional funeral services will be held by the family in New York.
Rosanne will be interred with her parents and grandparents in St. John Cemetery and Mausoleum, Middle Village, Queens, NY
This is the link for video montage photos on Google Drive
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QaSwDfoYvdRtU1nCx8DiJUAr5I3lVMCA
Share condolences with the family www.LoudounFuneralChapel.com
