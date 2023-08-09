On August 5,2023 Robert "Bob" W. Stanley, loving husband, father, and "Gramps," passed away at the age of 90.
Bob was born on October 25, 1932, in Windfall, Indiana, in a farmhouse owned by his grandfather.
He grew up in Roanoke, VA and graduated from Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in1955. He received a master's degree in music education from Wayne State University in 1959.
On August 20,1955 he married Arden Patricia Stichler Stanley. They raised two daughters and lived for over 60 years in Loudoun County.
Bob was a highly respected and admired teacher and administrator in Loudoun County for over 30 years, serving as both Band Director, Loudoun County High School, and Supervisor of Music and Arts. He received several awards and much recognition for his achievements in music and arts education.
Bob loved God, his wife, his family, and music education. He also loved reading, raising orchids, gardening, making jelly, and eating fresh vegetables from the garden, country ham, and biscuits with gravy!
For many years he was a leader in the Leesburg Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served as a Deacon, and participated in the pulpit committee.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Arden (10/25/2015) and is survived by 2 daughters, Suzanne (Dan) Hurlow and Melinda Stanley (Bill Ehrenstrom) and 2 grandsons, Brendan Ehrenstrom (Kate Schuller) and Jacob Ehrenstrom (Lizzi Lakamp).
Bob was a man of faith and a good friend to many. He will be missed.
A funeral service will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 12:00 pm, with visitation at 11:00.
Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to the Prince William Community Band (3360 Post Office Road, #2669, Woodbridge, VA 22195).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.