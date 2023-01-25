Richard Fishbein, 95, passed away in the early morning hours of January 20, 2023, of natural causes, in Leesburg, VA.
He was born to Louis and Gussie Fertel Fishbein (deceased) on June 11, 1927, in New York.
Richard was pre-deceased by his sister Irene Kurzweil, his wife, of 30 years Helene, and his second wife Sophie.
Richard was highly respected in the automotive industry where he started as a tire boy at the age 16, working for his uncle and eventually rose to be an independent Manufacturers Representative for many companies, with his partners at Good Reps on Long Island.
As a youth he was active in the Zionist movement (AZA) which is where he met his late wife, Helene.
He was immersed in the Reform Jewish movement throughout his adult life in Brooklyn working as a leader in Community Temple Beth Ohr Brotherhood, the Board of Trustees and serving six years as President of the congregation. Upon retiring from his term in office he was honored with a testimonial dinner.
Richard is survived by his two daughters, Naomi (Nicholas) Munson (Mechanicsburg, MD) and Joan (Greg) Lehr (Purcellville VA). His grandchildren Erica (Aron) Kalberg, Miriam Sweet, Benjamin Sweet, Helene(James) Leigh, Michael Lehr and great grandson, Mishra Sweet.
A graveside service will take place on January 28, 2023 at 2 PM at the Ketoctin Cemetery, 16595 Ketoctin Church Road, Purcellville, VA 20132
